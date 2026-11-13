She Carried Laundry Up and Down Steep Stairs While Heavily Pregnant, and He Never Helped. When She Forgot One Basket, He Scoffed at Her

A forgotten basket of laundry is a small mistake, until someone decides it’s a big one.

One woman was 40 weeks pregnant and doing most of the cleaning and all of the laundry. The washer and dryer were in a shared area downstairs, reached through a kitchen door and a set of steep stairs — and she was the only one in the home who ever used them.

One night, she finished a load while cooking and left the clean basket on the landing so it wouldn’t pick up the smell of food. Then she forgot about it.

When she asked her partner to grab it, he looked stunned and scoffed, treating it as if she’d just committed some unspeakable crime.

But as astute redditors pointed out, one forgotten laundry basket was hardly the biggest problem in this relationship.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for forgetting a basket of clean laundry sitting on our staircase landing no else goes to? I’m currently 40 weeks pregnant, and I’ve been doing a lot of our household chores, including the laundry.

She describes the current setup of their laundry.

Our laundry is shared with the people downstairs, where the laundry area is located. Our access to that area is through a door in the kitchen and then steep stairs. No one else uses these stairs but us, well, me specifically, because my partner hasn’t done the laundry, lol. But the people downstairs absolutely have no reason to use these stairs.

Lately this chore has started to feel more and more tedious.

Me, being heavily, heavily pregnant, going up these stairs with a full bag of heavy laundry is tedious. Yesterday, I finished this load of laundry, but I was also cooking. I go up the stairs, left this basket of our clean laundry by the landing so as not to get the smell of food on them, and forgot about it.

Finally she asks her partner for help, but his reaction threw her off.

Tonight, I asked my partner to please grab it for me, as I just remembered, and so I could fold them. He looked absolutely shocked and in disbelief at what I had done. I was so confused as to what the problem was. He said, “You left our laundry in the publicly shared laundry room,” and he was scoffing at the thought of me doing that, as if I had just done the most terrible thing a person could do! So please tell me, AITA?

Shouldn’t this husband be working a little harder to help his pregnant wife?

Redditors swarm to the comment section to share their takes.

Her husband’s behavior is a glaring red flag for this commenter.

Her boyfriend clearly doesn’t understand the implications of his inaction.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

He should have taken over laundry duty a long time ago.

The real problem in this story isn’t a basket on a landing, it’s a boyfriend who watches a heavily pregnant woman haul laundry up steep stairs and never offers to take one trip.

She’s 40 weeks along and doing nearly every chore in the house, and he has yet to do a single load.

A person who has done none of the laundry has absolutely no standing to criticize how it’s done.

Maybe it’s time to rethink this relationship altogether.

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