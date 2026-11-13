She Carried the Financial Load for Years and Made Everyone’s Birthdays Special—Until Her Family Completely Ignored Hers

The person who makes everyone else’s day special is often the last one to get a celebration of her own.

One wife and mother had spent years ordering gifts, planning events, and making sure everyone’s birthday felt important, while also carrying most of the household’s financial load.

Her mother lived with them to help with their toddler, and her husband wasn’t a big planner.

Then came her own birthday. Her mom asked the cook to make a routine lunch, her husband stayed on his phone until she asked him for the bare minimum, and he ordered wilted flowers and a cake.

No one from his family sent so much as a message.

She was upset all day, and her husband had the gall to tell her she was overreacting.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for reacting on how my birthday panned out? I (F37) have been married for 5 years. My mother also stays with me and my husband (M40) to help look after our toddler.

From the start, this woman isn’t happy with how her birthday is going.

It’s my birthday, and my mom asked the cook to make the most routine lunch without once thinking I would like to eat something nice on my birthday, even if it’s a home-cooked meal.

Things only got worse from there.

My husband, after seeing me upset all day, ordered wilted flowers for me and a cake after I asked him to do that bare minimum. My mom has been walking around all day with a gloomy attitude, and my husband has just been on his phone.

She can’t help but feel like she does more for everyone else than they do for her.

I am the family ATM, ordering everything… ensuring everyone’s special days are celebrated… I pick up most of the financial load in my marriage. But my husband feels I am wrong to be sad about them not being considerate of my birthday and making me feel special. Also… no one from my husband’s family dropped so much as a message wishing me. AITA?

Sounds like this wasn’t a birthday for the books.

What did Reddit have to say?

This woman’s family seems to be much more comfortable with taking than they are with giving.

This commenter thinks she may not be seeing all the good things right in front of her.

This user didn’t have much sympathy for the birthday girl.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This commenter goes as far to call it entitlement.

This woman has spent years making sure everyone around her feels celebrated, and on her own birthday, she got a routine lunch and wilted flowers. That’s pretty sad when you really think about it.

A partner who notices their wife’s feelings doesn’t usually need to be prompted to buy her flowers on her special day.

Is one good birthday really so much to ask for?

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