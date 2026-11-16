She Didn’t Get Along With Her Roommate, Reconciled After Moving Out, and Moved Back In Together—Only for Trouble to Start Immediately

If you find that you are incompatible with someone as a roommate, the last thing you should do is move back in with them a second time.

That is what the woman in this story did, and then she seems surprised to learn that she still has problems with the roommate.

Unfortunately, she is stuck with her for now, and she is trying to navigate the situation as well as possible, but it isn’t easy.

Take a look at the full story below and see what you think she should do.

How do I navigate living with a roommate who makes me feel unwelcome in my own home? Am I expecting too much? I’m looking for some genuine, unbiased advice about my current living situation.

She is looking for some honest feedback, which is always a good start.

I know there’s always two sides to every story, and I’m completely open to hearing if there’s something I could have handled differently. For some background, I originally moved in with my current roommate, “Gracie,” in 2024. At the time, we lived with two other girls, and unfortunately, the living situation went downhill pretty quickly. Eventually, none of us were speaking, and the household became incredibly toxic and uncomfortable to live in. When our lease ended, we all went our separate ways.

It is good that they reconciled, but why move in with someone you already had a bad experience with?

Shortly after moving out, Gracie reached out wanting to smooth things over. We met for coffee and lunch, talked through our experiences in the previous household, and left things on good terms. Over the course of 2025, we actually became pretty close friends. As our respective leases were coming to an end, we started discussing the possibility of living together again.

Let’s see how this goes.

Gracie wasn’t happy with her living situation, and I was looking for somewhere more affordable. At the beginning of 2026, we started touring apartments and eventually found a newly built complex where we even got to choose our unit. I was genuinely excited. I thought I’d finally found somewhere within my budget where I could feel comfortable and at home.

Never sign for someone else like this.

Here’s where things started going wrong. Gracie didn’t have established credit, so we weren’t able to qualify for separate leases. Instead, we had to sign a joint lease using my credit. At the time, I was stressed about finding somewhere to live because our leases were ending in a few months, and I didn’t think much of it.

Trouble is starting before they even moved in.

Our new lease wasn’t set to begin until mid-July, but throughout the summer, Gracie became increasingly difficult to communicate with. She had received a promotion at work, was dealing with a lot of stress, and was spending most of her time at her boyfriend’s apartment. I tried reaching out to make plans, go shopping for our new place, and, most importantly, establish some boundaries and expectations before moving in. After our previous roommate experience, I really wanted us to be on the same page.

And the money problems begin on day one.

Unfortunately, she became distant and cold, and eventually, I stopped reaching out altogether. By that point, we had already committed to the apartment, and backing out didn’t feel like a realistic option. When moving day came, my mom even paid for Gracie’s movers because she was going through a difficult time financially.

There shouldn’t be that much of a need to communicate with a roommate.

Eventually, Gracie and I had a brief heart-to-heart. I expressed that I was beginning to question whether our friendship was compatible, although I was still happy to be roommates. I explained that her lack of communication had made me uncomfortable and unsure of where we stood. She apologized and acknowledged that she hadn’t handled her stress well. However, she also told me that I hadn’t respected her boundaries and that I’d been “acting like a clingy boyfriend” throughout the summer. That comment honestly caught me off guard because, from my perspective, I was simply trying to communicate with someone I was about to share a home and financial responsibility with.

At least she is trying to give her roommate what she wants.

Regardless, I took what she said seriously. I’ve genuinely tried to adjust my own behavior. She expressed that some of my behavior felt “invasive,” so I made a conscious effort to give her more space. This included things as simple as no longer asking how her day was when we’d pass each other in the apartment.

These are the types of things that must be communicated.

I also stopped reminding her to pick up her belongings from communal areas and stopped asking her to help with household chores as frequently because those conversations seemed to create tension. Essentially, I started keeping to myself and trying to be as unobtrusive as possible. For a while, I genuinely questioned whether I was the problem. I thought maybe I was expecting too much communication or that my behavior was contributing to the tension. However, as time has passed, I’ve started to feel differently.

She can’t expect her roommate to not have her boyfriend over regularly.

Our current living situation has become increasingly frustrating. Her boyfriend is at our apartment practically 24/7. I rarely get to enjoy my own home without him being there, using the kitchen, occupying common areas, or contributing to messes. I want to clarify that I don’t necessarily have an issue with her boyfriend personally. My frustration is with the situation itself, especially because Gracie also contributes to many of these problems.

Communicating about guests is not unreasonable, but it seems like it would be easier to just say when he won’t be there.

I’m a full-time college student and work part-time, so having a peaceful, comfortable home is important to me. One of my biggest requests was simply that she let me know when her boyfriend would be over. I wasn’t asking her to get permission every time or saying he couldn’t visit. I just wanted some communication about someone who is essentially a constant presence in our shared home. She told me I was expecting too much and explained that because he’s in school, she hardly gets to see him, so I should understand why she wants him at the apartment.

These are actionable complaints that she needs to bring up with the roommate.

I understand wanting to spend time with your significant other, but I also feel like I should have some say in how frequently another person occupies a home I’m financially responsible for. Beyond that, she rarely contributes to household chores like washing dishes, taking out the trash, or wiping down shared surfaces. She leaves belongings in communal spaces and frequently stays up extremely late watching television loudly or talking on the phone.

It is easy to see how her roommate can feel that she is being overbearing.

I’ve tried expressing that I feel disregarded in our living situation, and the response is usually something along the lines of, “I’m sorry, I’ll try to fix that.” Unfortunately, I haven’t noticed any meaningful changes. Another difficulty is that she tends to take criticism very personally and becomes reactive during uncomfortable conversations. I recognize that she may have frustrations with me as well, but I don’t feel like there’s much room for an open discussion unless she’s the one initiating it.

There is no reason to tell her about not renewing until much closer to when that happens.

At this point, I’ve started avoiding bringing things up altogether because I don’t want to create an even more uncomfortable living environment. Now I’m worried about what happens next. Our lease doesn’t end until July 2027, and I’ve already decided that I don’t want to renew it with her. I know that conversation will probably be difficult, and I’m anticipating some passive-aggressive behavior once I tell her.

And this is why she should never have signed for both of them.

There’s also another complication: her boyfriend is graduating in the spring and moving to another city for law school. Gracie originally moved to our town to be with him, and I have a feeling she may decide to follow him. Selfishly, part of me hopes she does because I think we’d both be happier in different living situations. However, I’m also worried that she might move out before our lease ends and leave me responsible for covering her portion of the rent. Our apartment was approved using my credit, and I’m concerned about what that could mean financially if she decides to leave early.

Talking about her plans so they can do what is best for both of them is important.

I don’t want to put her in a difficult position or intentionally make her life harder. Despite everything, I still care about her as a person. But I also feel like I’ve spent months prioritizing her comfort while sacrificing my own. I’m frustrated because I was the one who secured this apartment for us, and now I feel unwelcome in my own home.

She does have some valid complaints.

So, I’m looking for advice on a few things: Am I being unreasonable in expecting more communication, shared household responsibilities, and boundaries regarding overnight guests?

It seems like she needs to communicate more about problems and less about personal stuff.

Is there something I could have handled differently? I’ve tried adjusting my behavior to accommodate her boundaries, but I’m genuinely open to hearing if I’ve contributed to the problem. How should I approach telling her I won’t be renewing our lease without making the remaining months miserable?

Asking her directly about her plans is a good start.

What steps should I take now to protect myself financially if she decides to move out before the lease ends? I don’t expect us to be best friends, and I understand that sharing a home requires compromise. I just want to feel comfortable in a space that I’m paying for.

Some of her expectations are indeed unreasonable, but not all of them.

I would really appreciate some outside perspectives, especially from anyone who’s dealt with a similar situation. I’m not looking for people to automatically take my side. I genuinely want to know whether my expectations are reasonable and how I can handle this as maturely as possible.

She seems to have very high expectations for a living situation with a roommate. On top of that, her communication style is ineffective here. At this point, the best outcome would be if her roommate moves out, but only if she gives enough notice to find someone new.

Take a look at some of the comments below to see what other people think of this situation.

This commenter doesn’t think she is going to leave.

They never should have moved back in together in the first place.

This commenter says she is handling things well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Here are some good questions.

This commenter thinks she is being reasonable.

She needs to make the best of a bad situation, and hopefully she learns from her mistakes.

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