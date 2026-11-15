She Found Out a Good Friend Was Lying to Everyone and Borrowing Money From the Whole Group. She Demanded Repayment, and the Friend Claimed She Was Being Bullied

Real friendships are built on trust, and when a friend breaks that trust, it is hard to earn it back.

What would you do if you found out that one of your friends was borrowing money (and not paying it back) from everyone else in the friend group, and that she had lied to you all about her past?

That is what happened in this story, so the person telling it confronted the friend and demanded her money back. That friend, however, claimed that she was bullying her, and the other friends backed her up. So, this woman left the friend group entirely, but she wonders if she was in the wrong.

Based on the details here, it is hard to see how she did anything wrong. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for “bullying” a girl and not regretting it??? So, for context, this happened a year ago. I joined college at 16 and I made a lot of friends instantly.

Having a strong friend group is great.

There was also one girl who was 19 let’s call her cherry. Cherry was a very sweet and supportive girl at first. We had this whole friend group of 6 and cherry and I were a part of it too. The first few months of us being friends was really really great. And then came the blow, Cherry started borrowing money.

Lending money can ruin friendships.

I didn’t mind helping her out since she told me she lived with her uncle and aunt who abused her since her parents were not in the picture. I felt bad for her and I used to give her money without thinking twice. And then came the problem. At first she used to ask for small amounts like 10 or 20 bucks but it got to 50 and eventually to 100 bucks. She would not return the money but would ask for more.

She is borrowing money from everyone.

At this point, she owed me like 200 bucks and I felt like it would be awkward for asking it back so I never did and just figured out she would return it by herself. One day she didn’t come to class and me and my whole friend group were chatting and one girl said cherry had borrowed like 80 bucks from her and the whole friend group started saying cherry had borrowed money from them too.

Wow, she loves making up stories.

We calculated and combinied and she owed us almost 600 bucks. Then I told about her aunt and uncle and one of my friend said that she lived alone. And the other friend said that cherry told her she lived with her mum. And everyone had a diff story about her.

How could you be friends with someone like that?

We all sat in silence cause we just found out we all had been lied. I was mad, of course. We didn’t confront her but just asked her for our money back and she would just say “ok” and would not return it. At this point, I got so mad and I confronted her publicly about her lies and demanded our money back. She got humilated and finally did return it. And we stopped talking.

How could the other friends take her side?

And after that about a month ago she decided to publicly CONFRONT me TOO about how I bullied her by asking the money back infront of everyone. She caused a whole commotion and we almost got into physical fight. My so called “friends” didn’t want the same thing happening to them, so they said “yea I mean you did bully her.” I was so mad and I cut all of them off.

Getting rid of those friends was the right move.

I even switched classes cause I didn’t want to be around them and I have new friends. But sometimes I think if I did really bully her or what? But truthfully I don’t regret humiliating her that day. AITA?

As long as this is the whole story and she isn’t leaving anything out of it, then she did the right thing by confronting her ‘friend.’

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Everyone is a jerk except this girl.

She is lucky that she learned what her friends are like early.

Revealing someone for who they are is not bullying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Liars like this are the worst.

This person says that what she did was not bullying.

Her friend is awful and manipulative; she deserved to be called out, and worse.

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