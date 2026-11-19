She Just Wanted Her Mom’s Help With A Food Drive Donation, But She Ended Up Being Told She Wasn’t Grateful Enough

Miscommunications have a way of making everyone involved feel wronged.

One employee needed two cans of sweet potatoes for a food drive at work, and her boss had said anyone who came up short would have to stay late.

She asked her mom for help, so her mom went to the store and came home with a single can without telling her.

The employee didn’t realize it was a special trip, so when she asked for one more, her mom blew up and called her ungrateful.

Redditors were left to wonder: had this employee expected too much from her mom, or had her mother simply overreacted?

Keep reading to find out the final verdict.

AITAH here for not telling my mother she needed to buy more than one can of food? For a specific food drive at work, we needed to buy/collect cans of sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. I was assigned sweet potatoes, and all I needed was two cans. Our boss said to us that we’d have to stay after work if we didn’t bring said cans in. (Annoying and bad boss, but not the point.)

So the employee decided to call their mother for help.

I couldn’t go to the store for certain reasons, so I asked my mom if we had any sweet potatoes. She says, “Let me check.” She then says we don’t have any, but neglects to tell me this.

Here’s where the miscommunication really started.

Mother then goes to the store without telling me, returns with one can. I later ask her if she found any, and she shows me a single can of sweetened yams.

This wasn’t what the employee was looking for, but still, she tried to remain grateful.

I wasn’t going to annoy her over the fact that they were technically yams, nobody cares, but I concluded she found this in our pantry. Nobody (Dad or sister) told me she was going to the store. I say, “Oh, that’s great, I need another one though. (Boss’s name) wants us to have two.”

That’s when her mother totally loses it on her.

She gets visibly angry, starts telling me I’m being rude, tells me I should’ve been grateful because she went out of her way to get one for me, etc. Now, I still didn’t know she went to the store. I finally learn this, and she keeps yelling and telling me I should’ve been grateful and told her I needed two.

That’s when she starts pushing back on her mother.

I say to her, “How was I supposed to know you went to the store? Nobody told me.” She has no explanation for this and just concludes I should’ve known.

Now she’s wondering how things went so south.

Maybe I was too absorbed in other work to notice she left, but my sister is sick currently, and I kinda thought she went to get something for her. AITA?

These people really need to communicate with one another.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why couldn’t this employee have done the shopping herself?

Her job’s food drive, her responsibility.

This commenter questions the legality of this boss’s request.

This user takes the mom’s side.

It all comes down to two cans of sweet potatoes. The employee needed them for work; her mom picked up one, and nobody said thanks.

Redditors were right to point out that this employee could simply have found a way to get them herself. Her mom did her a favor, and the employee turned it into a complaint.

Mix-ups happen, but they’re a lot easier to fix with a smile on your face.

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