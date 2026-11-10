She Moved In to Care for Her Sick Mom. Her Name Isn’t on the Lease, and She’s Worried She’ll Have to Leave When Her Mom Passes

When you move in to take care of a parent, it’s easy to put off figuring out what comes next.

That’s what one woman did when she moved into her mom’s apartment to care for her.

She paid her mom rent but stayed off the lease because she couldn’t afford the full amount on her own.

Now, her mom doesn’t have much time left, and the woman wants to stay a few months after she passes so she can handle the funeral and sort through her mom’s things.

However, she’s left wondering what would happen if she kept paying rent without telling management about her mom’s death.

Keep reading for all the details.

Mom dead and I’m not on the lease My mom has had some very bad health issues, so I moved into her two-bedroom apartment (I paid rent to her, of course) to be a caregiver. This is a fairly large apartment complex, and the front office people/maintenance kind of have a wink-wink understanding with me because they knew about her first ambulance trip, but the actual complex is run by a corporation states away. I didn’t get on the lease because if she had to be moved to a facility, I couldn’t afford to pay the entire rent alone (close, but just not quite) and didn’t want my name stuck to it.

Here’s the main problem.

Mom is on death’s door right now, and we have a lease until June. What I want is to use my salary + some of the savings I get from her passing to pay the rent for a few months, if not the entirety, so when dealing with the funeral, probate, grief, and everything else, I don’t also have a short time limit to figure out my own living situation and what to do with her stuff. I know there’s gotta be some law on the books, but if I simply don’t tell them she passed away and I continue to pay the rent, what will happen to me if they find out?

Yikes! It sounds like she has a lot on her plate right now.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

Hopefully, she knows this, but good point.

This person explains how it worked for them.

That’s a great thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

According to this comment, as long as she’s quiet and does what’s right, she’ll be fine.

Most people would want more time before having to move.

But keeping her mom’s passing from management could give her one more thing to worry about.

Since the office staff already knows why she moved in, she could ask them if she can stay and pay rent for a few months.

And if they agree, she should get the move-out date in writing so she knows how much time she has.

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