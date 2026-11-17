She Moved In With Her Cousin and Some Friends. From Day One, They Were Messy, Rude, and Ran the AC Hard, and Now One of Them Is Trying to Get Her to Move Out

Moving in with other people is a good way to split costs and housework, but only if everyone pulls their weight.

What would you do if as soon as you moved in, you noticed that a couple of the roommates were absolutely filthy, and that one of them kept trying to leave the AC all the time, which drove the electric bill sky high?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and when she finally confronted the roommates about it, they blamed her and even threatened to have her kicked out.

This is a terrible situation, and finding a new place to live is the only way forward. Read through the full story for yourself and see what you think.

Crazy roommate brought up the lease in an argument to threaten me For context, I’m living with my cousin, my friend, and my cousin’s friend in a 1.5bed 1bath apartment.

If she isn’t on the lease, is she even supposed to live there?

We are living in an apartment where only 2 names can go on the lease. I’m graduating in the fall, so it didn’t make sense for my name to go on it, so my cousin and his friend signed it. We are all living here and splitting the rent cost and utilities equally. Before moving in, we all paid for a maid to come and clean up the house. My cousin and his friend moved in first two weeks before me.

She is clearly trying to take charge.

By the time I got there, you would not be able to tell a maid came in at all. There was urine all over the back of the toilet, poop under the toilet, dried crusted food all over the stove. I cleaned up all of it without saying a thing, I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt, that they didn’t know any better. I had a meeting with all of them and we all agreed to not pile dishes in the sink, wipe the stove, rotate cleaning the bathroom every week, etc. My cousin’s friend turned down the AC to 50 degrees the night before, so I told her not to turn the AC below 75, and to try and open a window instead. She said she’d try doing that next time.

Her roommate has very poor standards.

A few weeks pass by, the girl is still turning the AC down to 50 degrees every other night, even with the windows open. She would leave dishes and food in the sink. My cousin and her room started to permiate a smell of B.O. and rotten food that would stink up the entire house. She refused to clean the bathroom during her turn. She walks all around the house with her outside shoes even though we all leave our shoes at the door. She tracks leaves in that I have to vacuum.

Having the AC on so low is very expensive.

I told my cousin that if his roomate turned on the AC one more time, that my friend and I would not be paying our portion of the electricity bill. Unfortunately our September electricity bill was over x4 what it was on average every month the year prior. One day, we were about to run out of paper towels and I asked my cousin’s roommate to get some, and she agreed, but never got them. I had nothing to dry the bathroom floor with after I showered. When she saw the bathroom floor was wet, she woke us all up past midnight screaming about how she can’t handle cleaning up after me or living with me anymore.

It is kind of weird to use paper towels to wipe up the bathroom floor, though.

I grabbed some napkins and wiped the floor, and apologized that it was wet… I said we ran out of paper towels and she didn’t get them, which was ok, but I didn’t have the time to go out and get some until the end of the week and thought it was better to wait it out than to remind her to get some. I told her my roommate and I were trying to sleep and to please keep that in mind, but she did not shut up for hours ranting about me to my cousin.

Why not just turn off notifications or block her?

Tension has been high for a long time. I asked her before in an in person conversation not to text me during class, and she agreed. She continued texting me about random stuff, like our outlets being fire hazards. I told her our outlets were not loose, and then she told me I need to unplug all my outlets because I’m driving up our electricity bill by keeping leaving them plugged. Outlets that are plugged in AND TURNED OFF. Keep in mind this girl was during the AC down to 50 degrees every night and she leaves her lights turned on in her room all day even when she’s not there.

Being busy is no excuse for not cleaning up after yourself.

Eventually all this tension in the house boils down to a confrontation in person between me and her, with my cousin present. She told me she didn’t want to do the dishes because she works a 9-5 job (retail) and when she gets home she wants to relax. I tried to explain to her that it wasn’t fair, because my friend and I have never left a dish in the sink, and she started speaking to me condescendingly about how being a full time student and a TA wasn’t a real work.

Her roommate is being very unreasonable.

She told me how she didn’t want to clean the bathroom because she thinks people left a mess for her intentionally to clean up, it made her mad off and she didn’t want to do it anymore. She told me I needed to unplug all the outlets because I’m adding costs to the electricity bill, and when I tried to explain to her that turning on the AC costs tens of dollars per night, she said it doesn’t matter because she pays the bill.

She isn’t their mother, she shouldn’t be condescending to them.

We were about to wrap up the conversation when I told them that when I’m gone I want them to try to keep the place clean, because my friend will be too shy to speak up after herself. And my cousin’s roommate replies by saying, “Oh, I’m clean, so there’s no problem.” I probably shouldn’t have said this, but at this point I was so tired of it, and I replied by saying “Guys I want to be entirely real with you… Like, you’re not clean. Your room has stunk up the house multiple times. You leave food open in there, the whole house has smelled like rotten food before”

Legally speaking, she might be right.

In reply she says, “Well, my name is on the lease, and your name isn’t, so I have final say, and if you don’t like how it is here you can leave.” I tried to give her an out by saying “No, we all pay equal rent, you don’t own this building, I’m not your tenant, we all have equal say.” Her response was “No, legally speaking, my name is on the lease, and yours isn’t, so I have final say in whatever happens in this house. If you and your friend don’t like that you guys can move out. I was just doing this to help you guys out, I don’t need you two here to help pay the rent, I can handle it myself.”

All of these roommates seem to love their drama.

My cousin does not say anything in my defense by the way. My aunt pays his rent, I know I can’t get thrown out because my aunt would not let that happen. But what if it were my friend, and my cousin’s roommate brought up the lease to use it against her in an argument? My friend who will be in a house where she doesn’t know anyone and has no family ties, without me there to defend her? She would be scared without any defense, she would be too scared to say anything ever again. I became so infuriated I ended the conversation there and told them both to get out of the living room because I was done.

Her cousin is defending her friend.

Eventually my Aunt, my cousin and I have a conversation where I bring up how this girl brought up the lease in an argument. My cousin started going on about how “oh she didn’t mean that, she was just trying to say she had an equal say.” I replied by saying “If that’s the case, after I said that we all pay equal rent, we all have equal say, why did she respond by saying ‘actually legally speaking my name is not on the lease, so I have final say, and if you don’t like it you and your friend can move out and I can handle the rent’ and my cousin just repeated himself.

The aunt’s budget is not the friend’s problem.

Apparently he’s too blind to understand what’s going on. My friend told me she doesn’t feel safe in the house and is going to start looking for sublets after I’m gone, even before I mentioned that my cousin’s roommate used the lease to threaten me. My aunts scared about how she’s going to afford rent if my friend leaves after I graduate. I can’t convince my friend to stay in an environment where she isn’t safe for the sake of my aunt’s finances.

It is well past time to find a new place to live.

Now I’m paranoid. My car looks like it got keyed. I’ve been expecting mail for weeks, I’ve been so paranoid that I’ve been digging through the trash hoping that she hasn’t thrown it out. I’m scared of when her next outburst is going to be… this is no way for a person to live. I’m so tired and upset that things have gotten this bad.

There is blame to go around in this situation, but the bottom line is that these roommates are simply incompatible. It is time to find somewhere else to live.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Setting the AC that low is just crazy.

Wiping down a bathroom floor with paper towels is weird.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

This commenter thinks she is being too nice.

If she isn’t on the lease, the landlord will not be happy.

There is no way this living situation is sustainable. It is time to move out.

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