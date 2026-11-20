She Rejected A Guest’s Thanksgiving Dish As “Too Processed,” And Now Her Friends Say She Went Too Far

Holiday traditions run deep, and so do opinions about them.

One woman was hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for around 12 people and had agreed to invite an additional guest at the last minute.

The guest asked what she could bring, and she offered a green bean casserole.

But the host immediately turned her nose up at this suggestion, explaining she doesn’t serve processed food at her table.

So when she demanded the guest make it from scratch, her friends thought she was being too harsh — and they weren’t shy about saying so.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for rejecting a proposed dish a guest wants to bring to Thanksgiving? I don’t want some highly processed dish. I am hosting Thanksgiving this year for about 12 people. I was asked if I minded inviting a friend of a friend who will be alone that day.

So the host was fine with it and just asked that the guest coordinate with her on a dish.

I gave my phone number and directed her to call me regarding her contribution. This new guest wanted to bring green bean casserole made with a boxed mix and canned soup.

The host was immediately against this idea — and she was very open with her disgust.

I said no because I don’t allow food like that in my house, and I certainly won’t be serving any highly processed non-foods at my table. The proposed guest was upset when I expressed this and requested a dish made from scratch. That is the custom in this house, no junk food.

The host’s reaction caused quite a stir in the rest of her social circle.

Now some people in the group say I am being unfair and this dish is tradition. I expressed that the guest could make it from scratch, but she insists she won’t have time because of her work schedule. I was also criticized because I am not American and shouldn’t be trying to control a long-standing traditional dish.

But the host doesn’t feel like she should have to compromise on something that’s so important to her.

That nasty green bean casserole disgusts me, as does any dish made with canned soup and vegetables. I make it a point to serve good-quality food at my table, and it’s my turn to host and my house. Am I being too rigid?

Does this host actually care about making good food? Or does she secretly just enjoy demeaning other people?

Redditors take to the comment section to weigh in.

This user thinks the host’s draconian tendencies put a real damper on any holiday fun that’s supposed to be had.

This host doesn’t even fully seem to know what she’s talking about when it comes to processed versus unprocessed.

What this host said was just plain insulting.

This host was rude and wrong.

The host invited a lonely stranger to Thanksgiving and then insulted the dish she offered to bring. That’s not how you welcome a guest in any culture.

Calling a beloved dish nasty doesn’t make anyone a better cook, but it does make them a worse person.

Insulting your guests is never a good strategy for hosting.

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