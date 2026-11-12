She Was Trying To Get Treatment For Her Depression, But Her Stepmother Only Had Complaints About The State Of The House

Seeking emergency mental health care should never require household permission.

One young woman chose immediate treatment when her depression became dangerous.

She returned home hoping for support.

Instead, her family blamed her for leaving.

Read on to see why she began doubting herself.

AITA for admitting myself into a mental hospital w/o asking I (21F) just came home from a week-long stay at a mental hospital. I’m bipolar and was unmedicated up until this point. For a few months, I have been battling a really deep depressive episode. I was finally at the point where I was “considering.” So I said bye to my dad (42) and stepmom (40) and had a friend take me to the ER.

This woman came home to a messy house.

When I got home yesterday, the house was a mess (three teenage boys running around). I was told by my stepmom that it was my fault because I left without warning, and they both have super busy schedules. I’m unemployed, and my rent was chores. Well, I tried to explain that I didn’t want to risk getting worse.

Both her dad and stepmother dismissed her concerns.

She told me to grow up and that if I was really “considering,” I would have just done it without getting help and that it clearly wasn’t bad enough that I had to leave immediately. When I try to talk to my dad about it, he just shuts me up because he doesn’t do “family drama.” He said that she owns the house, and it was kinda rude for me to just leave.

Now, she’s feeling guilty for going to the mental hospital without telling them.

I guess I’m just wondering if she’s right and if I should have just waited until their schedules cleared up so they would have time to take care of the house. I’m feeling really guilty.

It’s pretty easy to see why she struggles with her mental health. Her family sounds heartless.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Get out of there, advises this user.

This person is calling out the stepmother.

A mental health therapist speaks up.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

This young woman sought emergency help before her mental health crisis worsened, which was responsible and brave.

Her stepmother’s response was cruel, and household chores never mattered more than receiving lifesaving care.