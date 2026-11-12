Tenant Got Tired Of His Rude Neighbor Taking His Parking Spot, So He Blocked The Neighbor’s Car In For The Entire Holiday Weekend

Some parking lessons require more than a polite reminder.

One apartment resident repeatedly found the same car occupying their private basement spot.

The driver only laughed.

A holiday weekend changed the conversation.

Let’s see how this one played out.

The Two Day Driveway Lesson I live in an apartment in Melbourne, and this guy keeps parking in my basement spot. I’ve told him a few times, and every time he just laughs and says, “I’ll move it quickly.” Yeah, right.

So the next time it happened, this scorned renter decided to do something about it.

Melbourne Cup long weekend, I pull up and he’s parked in my spot. I parked in front of his car, blocking him off. He knocks on my door and says I need to move the car.

But this renter isn’t going to give up that easily.

I say, “Look, mate, I’m not able to find my keys. I’ve been searching everywhere for the past hour.” I told him I tried to ring the locksmith and they said it’s going to be double the charge—around 500 bucks or something due to the public holiday. I tell him, “Look, mate, you’ve got to wait two days. If you’re happy to pay, you pay.”

The parker starts to realize he’s got no way out.

He says he’ll ring the police. I just shrug and tell him, “Mate, you are stuck in my spot. You can call the police or anyone. I don’t give a ****.” Two days later, I “magically” find the keys. He storms off pale and furious. He hasn’t dared park in my spot since, and I still crack up thinking about how angry he got trapped like that.

Funny how fast people learn when the inconvenience hits them.

What did Reddit think?

It can be hard to stick up for yourself, even in the face of injustice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

There are other ways to get justice on a bad parker other than just calling the police.

This type of revenge is even more effective if you don’t leave the house often!

After the repeat offender took the spot again, the resident blocked him in and claimed the car keys were missing.

Two days later, the keys magically reappeared, and the furious driver never parked there again.