Two of His Five Roommates Never Clean, Never Help, and Contribute Nothing. He’s Fed Up but Doesn’t Know What to Do

When you live in an apartment with several roommates, you will always have different personalities and standards, which can lead to conflict.

What would you do if two of your roommates were slobs who never cleaned up after themselves, and they weren’t doing anything productive with their time?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, and he is tired of having to clean up after them and put up with their laziness.

While his complaints certainly seem valid, it doesn’t seem like he has done anything to try to fix it. Read through the full story below and see what you think he should do.

I can’t stand my roommates They don’t do anything, they don’t have any friends, they’re insecure and selfish, and I’m so sick of it.

How many roommates does he have?

The only people who do anything in this house are me and two other people who are full time students and employees, working up to 60 hours a week. It is so beyond me as to why they cannot think for a second that this is insane. They can’t even do their own dished all the way, they just do three of their own dishes and leave them on my drying rack for me to put away.

Why does he let them keep getting away with this?

I do their dishes, pick up their shoes, pick up their Halloween decorations they tried to put up but left when they fell down, I spray the house for pests, clean everything top to bottom. In the event that the other two functioning members of society are busy or exhausted, or if I’m busy or exhausted, NOTHING gets done.

He really doesn’t like these people.

They break my things, trash my house, and don’t help anyone with anything. In fact, I recently found out one of them is actively being abusive to one of our functioning house members. They go to school and nothing else, they’re both completely antisocial. Ones monstrously insecure in the way that makes someone selfish, and the other one is the most selfish and opportunistic person I’ve ever met, which is crazy because I’ve known some insane people in my lifetime.

Why did he invite these people to his wedding?

I feel like they ruined my house, ruined my mental health, and ruined my wedding just by making an appearance. Well, one of them took longer to get ready than ME at my wedding and had us waiting outside of bars for them so they could take pictures. It’s a lot. These people should never ever live with other people again, this is insane. We’re adults in our twenties and they can’t even clean up after themselves.

What they do in their free time is their own business.

I genuinely don’t understand how these people are cool with themselves. All they care about is looksmaxxing I’m not joking. If I didn’t care about my peace and the spiritual integrity of my house, I’d just leave it be. I’ve known tweakers with more self respect.

Why not push to evict them?

There’s 5 of us, the two functioning members of society, me, and the two that I’m ranting about. Btw I’m talking pulling trash out of two trash cans and a sink full of dishes constantly. The floor is like sandpaper and the walls have smudges all over them. I’ve genuinely seen nicer interiors in the worst trailer parks.

He does a lot of complaining, but doesn’t seem to want to take any concrete action to fix the problem.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Honestly, this commenter is right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Why would he do this?

This commenter thinks he sounds like a jerk.

He does a lot of complaining, but isn’t doing anything to fix the problems.

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