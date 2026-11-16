Two Sisters Ask To Pay For Their Groceries With Separate Cards, But The First Card Gets Charged For Everything And The Cashier Insists They Did It Wrong

It’s hard to move past a mistake when someone’s more interested in blaming you than fixing it.

This very thing happened to one woman when she and her sister went grocery shopping for a family dinner.

They’d agreed to split the bill, so she told the cashier how much to put on each card. But when she swiped hers, it looked like the full amount went through.

When she asked what happened, the cashier insisted she’d used the card reader wrong. It took a manager coming over to clear things up and fix the charge.

The manager explained that the cashier was new, but the woman had no problem with that. What bothered her was how the cashier handled it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA because of this conversation I had with a cashier? My sister and I are cooking dinner for our families. We agreed to split the cost for everything 50/50. We get to the checkout, and the bill is like $50.31 or something like that. I tell the girl I would like to put $25.31 on one card, and my sister will put $25.00 on hers. The girl says okay and tells me to swipe my card when I am ready.

Immediately, she realized what happened.

It processes, and I see that the full $50.31 went onto my card.

I ask, “Did you just charge the full amount to this card?” The cashier says, “No, I didn’t.” I say, “Then why does it say there is a zero balance on the screen?”

Still confused, she kept asking questions.

She blinks at me. I repeat, “Did you just charge it all to the one card?” She says, “No, I did not.” I said, “Oh, okay, that’s great! I guess I can’t read the screen. Does my sister swipe her card now for the remaining balance?”

Then, she admits there was no balance.

The lady says, “There is no balance.” I roll my eyes. “So you DID charge it all to the first card? I just need to know how much to expect to see on my next statement.” She looks me dead in the face and says, “No, ma’am, I did not. You did. You put it all on that card. If you didn’t want to charge it all, you’re supposed to tell the machine how much you want taken out.”

At this point, the cashier said something that didn’t even make sense.

I was a little shocked and said, “There were no prompts for that. Are you sure?”

She said, “Yes, I’m sure. If you don’t want it charged that way, you should have scanned the other card first.” My sister chimes in and asks how that would be any different. We were both using debit cards. The girl says, “It just tells you what to do, and you do it. I don’t do anything.”

Even her sister was getting frustrated.

My sister is like, “Well, I find that hard to believe, but if that was the case, why didn’t you give us any further instructions when we told you we needed to split it?”

The girl backtracks some more, telling us it’s because we used my card first instead of my sister’s. And SHE didn’t make the charge, but I did. Okay, so I can type out the whole back-and-forth, but I think you see how this is going. She kept blaming me and making excuses for why she didn’t do it right.

Finally, the manager came over to help, but she wasn’t much better.

At some point, a manager came over and fixed the problem, explaining to the girl that she was supposed to type in the amount we wanted to pay on her register screen, and the PIN pad I was at had nothing to do with it. Then she kind of snaps at us, saying the girl is new. I said, “That’s fine. I understand being new and not knowing how to do stuff, but I got a little bothered by her blaming it all on me. If I understand correctly, it was not user error on my part, but on hers. Next time, she might get a little further with an apology and an offer to help fix the problem.” AITA?

Wow! This whole situations seems a little crazy.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about it.

This person thinks it may not have happened 100% how she said.

Here’s someone who seems to know how it works.

According to this comment, everyone was wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Yet another reader who doesn’t see that anyone handled it well.

There’s nothing wrong with being new and not knowing how to do something.

If the cashier wasn’t sure how to split the payment, she should’ve asked someone instead of getting smart-mouthed with the customer.

However, the manager got snippy with them, too, which makes you wonder if the sisters were as level-headed as they’d have us believe.

Either way, it was a simple mistake and was not worth all of this energy.

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