Wedding Guest List Leaves A Cousin Out, But When He Explains Why He Didn’t Attend, His Honest Answer Makes The Rest Of The Family Uncomfortable

Wedding attendance usually begins with one important detail.

This relative never received an invitation.

When asked why they stayed home, they answered honestly.

Their mother preferred a softer excuse.

Let’s see whether the truth crossed a line.

WITAH for telling the truth about why I didn’t go to the wedding? My second cousin — let’s call him A — got married two weeks ago. I didn’t go to the wedding because I didn’t receive an invitation. Why would I randomly show up?

The rest of the family seemed to have some strong feelings about this.

Well, today A’s dad came over to drop some stuff off, and he asked me why I didn’t come to A’s wedding.

So he’s brutally honest.

I told the truth — I wasn’t invited. Then I added that I had just gotten back from vacation anyway, so I wouldn’t have been able to ask for that day off regardless. His dad just gave me a look and left.

Turns out, he’s wrong for that too.

My mom said I should have just said I couldn’t ask for the day off due to just getting back from vacation and left out the part about not being invited. AITA?

If you were never invited, there’s not much you can do about that.

What did Reddit think?

These people are being super unreasonable.

This commenter thinks there’s no need to overexplain.

It is possible the invite simply got lost in the mail.

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The truth will come out eventually over what actually happened.

This relative simply explained that they were not invited and probably could not get time off anyway.

There was no reason to hide an ordinary fact just to protect others from mild awkwardness.