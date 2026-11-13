Woman Felt Bad That Her Neighbors Would Leave The Cats Alone While They Traveled, But Her Husband Refused To Look After The Neighbor’s Pets

Helping neighbors is thoughtful, but taking on a major responsibility can be difficult.

In this story, a woman and her husband were asked by their neighbor if they could look after their two cats while they traveled for the summer.

The neighbors needed someone to visit every day and occasionally stay overnight in their house.

While she felt bad about the cats being alone, her husband refused because he didn’t want to take on the responsibility.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Check out the full details below.

AITA? Neighbor looking for help Yesterday, my neighbor texted my husband and me. They were asking if we knew of anyone who would be willing to watch their two cats for the summer. For context, they’re going away to England, leaving this weekend and returning August 30th. They said that a family member was supposed to watch the cats but is very ill and can no longer do it.

This woman felt bad and considered watching the neighbor’s cats.

I was feeling bad and considering doing it because they literally live two doors down from us. It wouldn’t be hard. They want someone to come every day and stay overnight on occasion. The thing is, my husband and I both work full time, five days a week, in person, and we have lengthy commutes. Both of us travel about three hours per day, round trip.

Her husband responded and said no.

He thinks we shouldn’t do it because it’s extra work. And it ties us down if we want to go away anywhere this summer. He pretty much responded and told them, “No, sorry. We don’t know anyone.” He said it in a much nicer way than this, but that was the essence of it. Part of me is wondering if we are the jerks because it seems like they were indirectly asking us to help out. And we turned them down.

They weren’t close to them, and no compensation was mentioned.

For further context, we’re not super close or anything, just the occasional “hey” when we see each other. There’s also the “Do you mind putting my garbage bin to the curb?” request. Which has happened maybe twice in the five years we’ve been here. Also, no compensation was discussed. I’m not even sure if that’s being offered or not.

Caring for two cats for an entire summer sounds like a significant commitment.

I think OP’s husband has a point for not wanting to take on additional responsibility, since they already have demanding work schedules.

OP may have felt bad, but it is what it is, and she should just move on.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

You can still be a good neighbor without having to be the unofficial pet sitter.

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Author Heide Lazaro Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.