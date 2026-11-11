Woman Felt Neglected On Her Birthday Because Her Chronically Ill Mother Got All The Attention From The Family, But Her Parents Accused Her Of Being Rude

Birthdays are supposed to be a time when people feel loved and appreciated.

The following story involves a woman who felt neglected on her birthday.

Her mother is chronically ill, and her family seemed more focused on her mother than on her.

She understood that her mother’s condition was serious and that it had changed their family dynamic.

However, she was upset that they couldn’t give her even one day to celebrate and feel special.

Uh oh! That’s quite sad and upsetting, to be honest. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA? I’m angry at my mother for being sick I know how it sounds, and deep down, I know I am in the wrong. But today is where it’s gotten the worst. My mother is chronically ill with something I won’t specify. All in all, there is no cure.

This woman noticed that everyone’s attention went to her mother.

I grew up without my mother being sick, and I do admit I got spoiled. My father was pretty neglectful while I was growing up, so basically, all I knew was my mother. When she got sick, she wasn’t able to do as much, which I understand. For more context, a lot of events during my childhood made me develop bad traits, such as constant attention-seeking. Since my mom got sick, everybody is always focused on her, which I understand.

It’s her birthday, yet no one in the family was paying attention to her.

But this is where today comes in. Today is my birthday. My father is only focused on my mother. Today is supposed to be my day, and everybody is barely paying attention to me apart from my friends and boyfriend. I know it sounds so selfish, but it’s one day in the year when people should care about me.

When she told her mom that she had plans, her mom got mad at her.

My mother demanded I call my grandma, not for birthday wishes, but because my grandma is upset or something. I told her I can’t because I have plans, and I already don’t have much time to get ready. She got angry at me and told me I should’ve woken up earlier then, which I get. But it’s my birthday! I told her to stop being so rude to me on my day. And now, my dad started screaming at me from downstairs.

She blames her mom being sick.

I don’t want to feel this way, but I’m so angry at her being sick. She gets special treatment, and it feels like my father doesn’t even love me. He just deals with me because I’m already here. As I’m typing this, my mom’s giving out to me again.

Oh no! OP’s feelings are totally valid.

And I can understand how upsetting it is when no one seems to care about you on your birthday.

However, she should also understand that her mother’s illness is not something she chose.

It’s okay to be mad at the situation, but I guess she should also show compassion and kindness to her mother, who is clearly struggling with her health.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person suggests talking to a therapist.

Here’s a similar opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and sensible.

Even birthdays come with family drama sometimes.

Enjoyed this story?

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