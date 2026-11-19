Woman Finds Neighbor’s Guest Parked Inches From Her Parents’ Driveway, So She Parks A Trash Bin Right In Front Of The Car

It’s amazing how little thought some people give to anyone who might come along after them.

For one woman, it was her neighbors’ guests who kept parking in front of her parents’ house.

Most of the time, she let it go. But on trash day, it usually meant finding another place to put the cans.

Then one Sunday, she went to take the trash out and saw a woman getting out of a car just inches from the driveway, even though the rest of the street was empty.

Her dad told her she could put the cans in front of his car, but when she wheeled one past the woman’s car, she had a better idea.

Read on to see where she left it.

Neighbors kept parking outside our house I live with my parents in an upper-middle-class gated neighborhood with a pretty strict HOA. One of the weird rules it has is that cars are not allowed to be parked on the street except if someone gets a guest pass from the HOA. The point is there’s no one parked on the street. The section of the neighborhood I live in is a cul-de-sac, specifically the house on the right side before the semicircle. As a result, a lot of the guests of the two houses in the semicircle park in front of my house, as well as the house across the street, but mostly my house.

At first, it didn’t see like it would be a big issue.

This would be fine if it was a few guests every now and then or during holidays. However, people have been parking in front of our house multiple times a week from before 9 a.m. to past 7 p.m. It’s a bit annoying, but whatever. When it gets to be a real pain is on Sundays. Sundays are trash days. Basically, every week, I go to roll our trash cans down, only to have to put our trash halfway down our part of the sidewalk since at least one person is parked there.

Frustrated, she thought of the perfect revenge.

Today was the last straw. I was starting to take the trash can down our driveway, only to see a woman getting out of her car parked literal inches from our driveway. She says “hi” to another neighbor taking his trash down while walking to a house, while I was standing in disbelief with my trash can. There is no other car on the street. I go inside to ask my parents where I should put the cans, and my dad says I can put them in front of his car since he won’t be going out tomorrow morning. As I wheel the trash can by the woman’s car, I get an idea. Since she thought it would be fine to park literal inches away from our driveway to the point that someone pulling out of the garage would have to be careful not to hit her, I thought I’d do the same to her.

Now, she just hopes they get the message.

I take the green waste bin (which is heavier and has branches sticking out) and put it inches away from the front of her car. Far enough that it’s not touching the car, but close enough that she either has to back out or move the green waste bin. I then put the trash can a normal distance away from the green waste bin. My dad saw where I put them and said I was definitely passive-aggressive about it, but he agreed with my frustration. Maybe she and my neighbors will get the message about parking right next to our driveway and taking up all the space in front of our house when they have the rest of the street to park.

Bravo! That type of behavior is beyond rude.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about what she did.

This person suggests checking the local laws.

This person discusses who must own the roads.

This is really good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And here’s another reader with some good thoughts.

Some people just really don’t stop and think about what they’re doing.

Maybe she was just excited to be seeing her friends or family, but still that doesn’t excuse this behavior.

In this situation, they have the HOA to turn to. There’s no doubt that if parking on the street is illegal, they’ll take care of it pretty quickly.

To make things easier, they should start recording video or taking photos while it’s happening. You can’t fight cold, hard evidence.

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