Woman Needed One More Week To Move Out And Clean Her Apartment, But Her Roommate Wanted Her Gone Immediately

Roommates should always respect each other’s space and communicate clearly about shared living arrangements.

The following story is about a woman with ADHD who was having trouble with her roommate.

Her roommate had been passive-aggressive towards her and blaming her for house chores.

While her new place will be ready soon, she needed a one-week extension to prepare her things and clean.

But her roommate wanted her gone soon. Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for refusing to move out on my roommate’s timeline when I thought I had until the end of the month? I moved in with a roommate from Facebook Marketplace in April. Over time, she became passive-aggressive. She was changing the Wi-Fi password, locking the thermostat, and making me uncomfortable using shared spaces. I have ADHD and struggle with procrastination, so I know I haven’t always been consistent with chores.

This woman and her roommate would often have misunderstandings when it comes to chores.

But I’ve made an effort to contribute.

She would do dishes and slam them aggressively. She would also take my stuff out of the dryer to put her clean, dry clothes in it. But would complain if I took them out while she was at work because they’d get wrinkled.

Her new place will be ready by the 24th, but she needed until the 31st to move out.

My new place was available on the 24th. I told her I’d aim to move then but might need more time. She expected me to be completely out and return the keys that day, but I assumed I had until the 31st. She also wanted to move her belongings into my room so she could clean hers, but wasn’t making much progress packing her own things.

Her roommate freaked out and wanted her out right away.

When I said I’d like to have until the 31st, she freaked out and said I wasn’t following her schedule. My room is empty except that I need to finish cleaning. My best friend thinks my roommate may be rushing me unnecessarily. And she suspects she might be staying in the apartment herself. She also thinks I may have been overcharged for rent, though I’m not sure. AITA for not being fully moved out by the 24th?

I think this is a classic case of roommate misunderstanding.

Both OP and her roommate should have clarified the exact move-out date in advance instead of relying on different assumptions.

OP should also anticipate that if she stayed longer, her roommate might continue to become passive-aggressive towards her.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s a similar thought.

She can pound sand, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s some useful advice.

It’s better to move out early than to stay with a roommate that makes your life miserable.

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