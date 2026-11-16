Woman Spent Years Celebrating New Year’s With Her Fiancé’s Family, So She Was Hurt When He Refused To Give Up One Tradition To Spend The Holiday With Her Family In Europe

Traditions are great, as long as everyone gets a turn.

One woman had joined her fiancé’s family for their annual New Year’s gathering for years, and she’d never made a fuss about it. It was important to him, so it became important to her.

When the couple planned a trip to see her family in Europe for Christmas, she asked if they could stay through New Year’s, since they’d be crossing an ocean for a visit she doesn’t get often.

But instead of honoring her previous years of sacrifice, he quickly refused, insisting on return tickets so he wouldn’t miss his own family’s celebration.

She pointed out that one missed year wouldn’t be the end of the world, but he stayed firm.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for insisting we spend new years with my family for once? My fiancée and I live together in the US. He has a yearly tradition that is very important to him, in which he spends New Year’s with his parents and siblings every year. In the last few years, I’ve participated in these family gatherings as well.

The next time Christmas rolled around, she figured it was her turn to get some quality time with her family.

This year, we’ve decided to spend Christmas with my family in Europe. I’m ready to book the tickets, but my fiancé insists I get return tickets back to the US before New Year’s so that he can make the annual family gathering with his folks.

But she pushes back on his request — and that’s when the arguing started.

I said that since we’re crossing the Atlantic Ocean and rarely get to see my family, I’d like it if we just stayed for New Year’s with my family, and not just for Christmas alone. He got upset and said that his family tradition is very important to him and that he’ll let down his family if he doesn’t show up. I argued that it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he misses it one time, since we’re traveling a pretty big distance. AITA?

Sounds like her husband isn’t willing to compromise.

What did Reddit have to say?

So she’s allowed to sacrifice for him, but he can’t return the favor?

This user thinks this woman’s family traditions should matter just as much as her husband’s.

This commenter has actually been through something quite similar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This could be a glaring red flag for the rest of the relationship.

This woman has been bending over backwards for her husband for years, and the first time she asked for something back, she got a no. That’s a red flag, and redditors were quick to agree.

Tradition isn’t the issue here. Showing up every year to his family’s gathering is lovely, and she did it with a smile on her face. The trouble is that her husband clearly still prioritizes his own needs over hers.

She’s the one who crossed an ocean to visit family she barely sees, and he couldn’t spare a single New Year’s.

Relationships require a give and take, but this husband’s only doing the taking.

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