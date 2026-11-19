Woman’s Co-Worker Gives Her A Hard Time For Refusing To Give Up The Shift That Works Best For Her And Her Kids

If you happen to work at a business where people compete for certain shifts, there’s bound to be some friction.

One person wants this shift, another person wants a different time slot, it’s a lot to deal with!

The woman who wrote today’s story wonders whether she’s being a jerk because a co-worker with children wants the shift she took.

Take a look at what she had to say about this situaiton.

AITA for not giving up a shift at work to someone with kids? “One of my coworkers recently expressed that she felt blindsided that I bid for the morning shift with weekends off instead of telling her what I was bidding for during our quarterly shift bid.

This was a pretty big guilt trip!

She went on to say that because she had kids that I ruined her routine because by her having to come in about 30 minutes later remotely and leaving half an hour later plus work weekends I have ruined her kids’ routine. I am a single person with no kids, but I have been working weekends since July after the last bid and have worked hard to meet and exceed what is required to get a better shift in my work area.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this person weighed in.

Well, these things happen…

And you can’t please everyone!

She’s only trying to do what’s best for her!