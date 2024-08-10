Southwest Airlines Customer Reveals How People Can Get Refunds From The Company. – ‘They’re not processed here at the airport.’

You never know when you’re going to have to change plans and you also never know how and when airline and airport issues might ruin your day and force you to have to cancel a trip.

But don’t fear, there’s good news to hear!

Because in April 2024, the Biden-Harris administration implemented a rule that says airline passengers who have cancellations, major changes to their flights, or have delays longer than three hours can get refunded by the airline they travel with. The rule goes into effect in October 2024, but some airlines have already started obeying the law.

And that’s why you need to listen to what this woman had to say about what folks can do if things go sideways when they travel with Southwest Airlines.

She said she was flying Southwest when her flight was delayed more than three hours, so she asked for a refund, which she was supposed to receive in a week.

She explained, “So regardless if you book on another flight or they redirect you on another flight, none of that matters. If your delay is over three hours for domestic flights, you will get a refund. The refunds are processed through corporate. They’re not processed here at the airport.”

The woman added that airline employees are learning about the new law as they go and she said that passengers shouldn’t wait for an email from the airline to take action.

She advised, “But don’t wait for that email. Always go to the desk, get the QR code, scan the QR code, and start the refund process. So it sucks my flight is severely delayed, but run me my money back. Thank you.”

