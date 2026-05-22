An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

Workplace requests can sometimes test your patience.

In this story, an employee handled a records request but kept receiving repeated demands from the same attorney.

Despite already sending the documents multiple times, the attorney claimed it was a third request.

Frustrated, he decided to respond in a very persistent way.

Let’s take a closer look!

Nasty FAX form a lawyer Part of my job is to answer FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) or APRA (Access to Public Records) requests and medical billing reports. An attorney in a neighboring state requested medical records for their client. We treated the client. The records were provided the same day.

This man sends the requested records immediately to clients.

I pride myself on getting any invoices paid the same day or the next business day when I receive them. The same goes for APRA requests and similar tasks. Two weeks went by. I got a secondary request from the same attorney. So, I faxed the records a second time. I also mailed them out.

He got another fax, saying it was their 3rd request for the same records.

Today, I got a fax with a request for the same records. The fax cover sheet said: “THIS IS THE THIRD REQUEST FOR THESE RECORDS.” Okay, now I am furious.

He decided to fax all 49 pages to the client multiple times.

So I dug out the reports that were sent. I compiled all three bundles. I ran them through the scanner to get a page count. It was 49 pages. Perfect. I have now faxed that bundle out to them four times today. I will continue to do so until it is time for me to go home for the day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

A lawyer speaks up.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid assumption.

Lol. Here’s another petty revenge idea…

Finally, here’s a similar experience.

If one fax isn’t enough, maybe twenty will do the trick.