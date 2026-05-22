May 22, 2026 at 3:47 am

An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

by Heide Lazaro

man reading some documents

Shutterstock

Workplace requests can sometimes test your patience.

In this story, an employee handled a records request but kept receiving repeated demands from the same attorney.

Despite already sending the documents multiple times, the attorney claimed it was a third request.

Frustrated, he decided to respond in a very persistent way.

Let’s take a closer look!

Nasty FAX form a lawyer

Part of my job is to answer FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) or APRA (Access to Public Records) requests and medical billing reports.

An attorney in a neighboring state requested medical records for their client.

We treated the client. The records were provided the same day.

This man sends the requested records immediately to clients.

I pride myself on getting any invoices paid the same day or the next business day when I receive them.

The same goes for APRA requests and similar tasks.

Two weeks went by. I got a secondary request from the same attorney.

So, I faxed the records a second time. I also mailed them out.

He got another fax, saying it was their 3rd request for the same records.

Today, I got a fax with a request for the same records.

The fax cover sheet said:

“THIS IS THE THIRD REQUEST FOR THESE RECORDS.”

Okay, now I am furious.

He decided to fax all 49 pages to the client multiple times.

So I dug out the reports that were sent.

I compiled all three bundles. I ran them through the scanner to get a page count.

It was 49 pages. Perfect.

I have now faxed that bundle out to them four times today. I will continue to do so until it is time for me to go home for the day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

A lawyer speaks up.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 8.54.35 PM An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 8.55.20 PM An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

This person makes a valid assumption.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 8.56.11 PM An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

Lol. Here’s another petty revenge idea…

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 8.56.30 PM An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

Finally, here’s a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 04 05 at 8.58.33 PM An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long

If one fax isn’t enough, maybe twenty will do the trick.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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