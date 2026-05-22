An Attorney Kept Demanding an Employee’s Medical Records—So He Faxed the Same 49 Pages All Day Long
Workplace requests can sometimes test your patience.
In this story, an employee handled a records request but kept receiving repeated demands from the same attorney.
Despite already sending the documents multiple times, the attorney claimed it was a third request.
Frustrated, he decided to respond in a very persistent way.
Let’s take a closer look!
Nasty FAX form a lawyer
Part of my job is to answer FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) or APRA (Access to Public Records) requests and medical billing reports.
An attorney in a neighboring state requested medical records for their client.
We treated the client. The records were provided the same day.
This man sends the requested records immediately to clients.
I pride myself on getting any invoices paid the same day or the next business day when I receive them.
The same goes for APRA requests and similar tasks.
Two weeks went by. I got a secondary request from the same attorney.
So, I faxed the records a second time. I also mailed them out.
He got another fax, saying it was their 3rd request for the same records.
Today, I got a fax with a request for the same records.
The fax cover sheet said:
“THIS IS THE THIRD REQUEST FOR THESE RECORDS.”
Okay, now I am furious.
He decided to fax all 49 pages to the client multiple times.
So I dug out the reports that were sent.
I compiled all three bundles. I ran them through the scanner to get a page count.
It was 49 pages. Perfect.
I have now faxed that bundle out to them four times today. I will continue to do so until it is time for me to go home for the day.Never Miss a Story
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.
Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.
A lawyer speaks up.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person makes a valid assumption.
Lol. Here’s another petty revenge idea…
Finally, here’s a similar experience.
If one fax isn’t enough, maybe twenty will do the trick.
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