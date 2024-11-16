Kid’s Revenge On Tattling Sibling Brings Back A Dreaded Road Trip Mixtape For Family Fishing Trip

Some traditions should probably stay in the past, especially when they involve endless, repetitive road trip music.

So, what would you do if you were left out of a family trip because of a tattling sibling?

Would you let it go? Or would you make them never want to tell on you again?

In the following story, one kid finds himself in this very situation and teaches his brother a lesson.

Here’s how it played out.

I was kind of glad I didn’t get to go.. When I was a kid, my stepfather had a purpose-recorded road-trip mixtape made up of all the songs he’d listened to with his own parents on road trips. Elvis, Bobby Darin, Paul Anka, all stuff that was a hit around 1960. And we *hated it.* There are only so many times you can hear Annette Funicello before you want to roll down your window, stick your head out, and hope a passing truck takes it clean off. So it really wasn’t hard to figure out why the tape went missing during a camping trip in 1987. A year or so later, we were supposed to go fishing for the weekend. But my youngest brother, the tattletale weasel he was, decided to tell tales about me being behind on homework. It was true, of course, but not nearly as bad as he made it sound.

He paid his brother back big time.

Still, it meant I would have to stay home with Mom and finish it instead. The next morning I volunteered to help pack up the car and made sure to do two things; Vanish the bag of peach rings my brother hid in the door pocket and pop the road-trip mixtape into the stereo. When my stepdad started the car and “Blue Suede Shoes” began to pour out of the speakers, he was so happy he headed back in, kissed my mother, and thanked her for finding it.

The mother was confused and not happy it was “found.”

She had no idea what he was talking about, but she played along for a minute until he left again and then just stared at me. “What? I happened to find that oldies mixtape of his in with my camping stuff the other day when I packed for fishing. Was I not supposed to give it back to him?” Pretty sure Mom was the one that made it disappear the second and final time.

Too funny! The brother probably regretted tattling the whole way.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this story.

