His Oldest Son Moved Back Home And Demanded A Lot Of Changes, But He Stood Up For His Teenage Daughter

Different children have different needs and wants.

If you had an older child fall on hard times and move back in with you, would you force your younger child who is still living at home to change everything about her life to suit the older child?

This man has 4 children, and his youngest daughter still lives with him.

His oldest son, who already has a wife and a teenage child, went broke, so he decided to let them move back into his house.

Now, tensions grew as the visiting family demanded changes that he and his daughter were unwilling to accept.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not “solving the problem” by punishing my daughter? I have 4 kids, one (16F, Nora) still lives with me. One of my sons (38M, Jeremy) recently went completely broke. I won’t get into details, but it wasn’t his fault and just a series of bad luck. He asked to move in with me and I agreed. The problem is that he doesn’t get along with Nora.

This man noticed some conflicts between Nora and Jeremy.

I allowed Nora to take my old car when she got her license. Now, Jeremy wants to use the car because he “needs it more than a teenager,” and Nora will not allow it. Another problem is food. Both my wife and I are vegan, and we don’t buy anything non-vegan. Though our kids are allowed to buy anything they want with their own money.

Jeremy’s wife gets upset when Nora refuses to share her non-vegan food.

Nora is not vegan and she buys and cooks her own meals. My DIL, who is pregnant, is upset that Nora refuses to share. Nora also eats her cravings in front of her. She has asked us to buy non-vegan food as well, which morally, I cannot do.

They have a problem that Nora plays her violin whenever she wants.

Another problem is the room arrangements. My wife and I are on the first floor, and everyone else is on the second floor. Nora has a habit of playing violin whenever she wants. It was never a problem for us. Now, they have a problem with it and think Nora needs to get used to not playing as much. Once the baby arrives (which is very soon), they are worried the baby won’t be able to sleep.

They also want their teenage son to share Nora’s bathroom.

The last problem is that Nora refuses to let them use her bathroom. There are 2 bathrooms upstairs. One has always been Nora’s and the other one can be used by anyone. They think their son (my grandson, Peter, 17) should share Nora’s bathroom.

He’s tired of Jeremy’s complaints and is thinking about kicking them out.

They have been fighting nonstop, and I’m tired of it. They told me to solve the problem, and by solving, they meant force Nora to do what they want. I told them if they bother me again, I will solve the problem by kicking them out. I have a responsibility to my minor child, but I don’t have a responsibility to them. Now, they think I’m a jerk.

How should they solve this problem?

Let’s see how others responded to this story on Reddit.

Sometimes, helping one child can cause tension with another.

