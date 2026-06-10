‘Give Them Back Their Money!’: Organization Sparks Outrage After Blocking Host’s Simple Guest Refund

Working the front desk at a hotel requires all sorts of ridiculous requests. Though seemingly, sometimes the more outrageous requests are less stressful to deal with than the unnecessarily complicated clerical ones.

How would you handle having to go to bat with a travel company for a simple refund? One person recently shared a frustrating story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Suxpedia doesn’t understand refunds

A guest made a reservation on Suxpedia “accidentally”.

A non-refundable reservation.

They cancelled it almost immediately, which is within the grace period.

Sounds like they were likely in the clear then?

But Suxpedia already charged the guests’ card.

So now, Suxpedia is asking for a refund.

I told them that the virtual card hasn’t been charged, so there is nothing to refund and the cancellation has to be approved by the GM tomorrow morning after 11 AM to be classified as no-penalty.

Seems like it’s out of their hands.

So the guest decided: “If we can’t get a refund we might as well go” so they are now trying to un-cancel their reservation.

But appearently Suxpedia can not reinstate a cancelled reservation.

The guest has to make a new reservation.

This is a total headache.

So Suxpedia is asking for a refund once again.

And I keep telling them there is nothing to refund.

That the virtual card hasn’t been charged yet.

It’s a pretty simple concept.

They hit me with “but the guest has been charged”.

BY YOU!!! YOU are the one who charged the guest… I am supposed to charge you, but I haven’t.

This must have been a wildly stressful phone call.

So you can void your virtual card and refund the guest without my approval…

Or just make a new reservation and transfer the guest’s payment to the new reservation…

BUT NOOO… they have to cancel and refund the guest so the guest can be charged again… for the same reservation…

God forbid hospitality companies make any of their policies simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

Fellow front desk workers could immediately relate to the situation.



And commended the original poster for their service.



One person noted the obvious irony.



Another offered a cheeky solution.



And someone else noted the common mistake being made.



No one is traveling for free on their dime.