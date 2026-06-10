Her Neighbor Kept Claiming the Packages Were Delivered by Mistake, but This Woman Eventually Caught Her Using the Items Inside

Neighbors should respect each other’s property and boundaries.

The following story is about a woman who kept losing her delivered packages to a neighbor.

The neighbor claimed they were dropped off by mistake and sometimes made up other lame excuses.

Things escalated when she finally confronted her neighbor and caught her red-handed.

Isn’t that annoying? Let’s take a closer look.

My neighbor keeps stealing my packages… and pretending it’s the delivery driver’s fault So my neighbor has “mysteriously” received four of my packages in the last two months. Each time, she claims they were “accidentally dropped off” at her place. It is the same driver every time. Our numbers are literally labeled. The kicker is that she always “opens them to check if it is hers.”

This woman finally confronted her neighbor.

Ma’am, you really thought you ordered a pink Hello Kitty blender. You also thought you ordered fuzzy socks with my name and address on them. Last week, I got a notification that my skincare package was “delivered.” It was not at my door. I waited 20 minutes, then I walked next door.

Her neighbor thought her under-eye patches were “free samples.”

She opened the door wearing the under-eye patches I ordered. I did not even say anything. I just stared until she peeled them off. She said, “Oh, I thought they were a free sample.” I am installing a camera, not even for evidence. I just want to see how far she will go next.

Seriously? That’s bold and honestly kind of ridiculous. I mean, it’s too obvious that the neighbor was stealing her packages.

Those lame excuses didn’t help either. She was clearly lying and making excuses, too. Ugh!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

But that stare-down moment must have been priceless. Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

This user offers another helpful suggestion.

People have a lot of useful tips.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, what a clown, says this one.

If it has someone else’s name on it, then it’s clearly not yours.