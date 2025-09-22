‘Hot flashes are annoying and rude.’ – Woman Shows What Happens When She Gets Menopause Symptoms In Cold Weather

Hot flashes can be very uncomfortable, and they are one of those things that people just don’t understand if they have never experienced them.

This TikToker was at a marching band event outside when one struck and was able to be caught on video.

The video shows her sitting in the bleachers watching the band with steam coming off her head while she is eating a snack. The caption to the video says, “Hot and hungry. Hot flashes are annoying and rude.”

Fortunately, the woman is taking it in stride. She is smiling and laughing about the situation.

Her friend who is recording the video says, “You should wipe off your head.”

To which she just smiles and shakes her head no.

Honestly, it looks pretty cool. I’d keep it going too.

Then another lady starts saying, “When the flash starts flashing and the flash is flashing” in a funny way to tease her. The lady in the video starts laughing again. It is a very funny situation.

It is so great that they all have a sense of humor about it.

The whole video is fun and heartwarming, and you can hear the band warming up on the field.

Steam on her head aside, it seems like these ladies are having a great night.

It doesn’t even look that cold in the video, so it is pretty crazy that her head was steaming like that.

Check out the video below to see for yourself.

