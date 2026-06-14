The Neighbors Don’t Hear Their Dog Barking All Day. Everyone Else Does.

People often adapt to noisy pets and babies crying. What’s up with that? I certainly can’t relate.

I can relate to this guy’s rant, though.

An occasional loud conversation, a birthday party, a barking dog every once and a while is fine, since having neighbors is nice and it usually comes with some level of compromise.

But what happens when a neighbor has noise coming from their house all the time and they don’t seem to care?

An apartment resident was already having trouble with his neighbors after reporting them for blasting music late at night during the workweek.

But now their dog spends hours barking whenever it’s left alone and the owners don’t seem concerned about doing anything about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

Dog barking so much it might make me actually crazy. Apartament neighbor got one of them little ****** dogs that doesn’t serve any other purpose besides barking in my GOD DAMN EARS for hours when it’s left alone. The owners I could barely call humans. I’ve seen them sit on the bench next to the building entry door while the dog barks its lungs out inside the house. Might be enjoyable for them?

This person is clearly emotionally dysregulated because of the noise.

I work a lot and the little time I have left to spend at home it’s usually ruined by this dog. The owners will do nothing about it and we don’t get along at all to begin with, since I called the cops on them for blasting music in the middle of the week at night. Figures the whole street needs to be tired at work tomorrow because they “want to have fun”.

The dog has no chill.

Ofc it’s barking as I write this. Police or animal protection wouldn’t get involved because they don’t give a F unless the animal it’s actually physically abused. I can feel my sanity slowly drifting away.

Real.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

What did people have to say?

Someone shares an idea.

A Machiavellian idea…

Okay, this is genius!

Another reader chimes in.

Another idea.

What makes situations like this so frustrating is that it’s often not just the noise itself that pushes people over the edge.

It’s that sometimes, people literally don’t care to address it and make other people’s lives a bit easier.

Most people can put up with an occasional barking dog.

But if it becomes a regular part of daily life, it can drive anyone crazy.

This is probably why in Switzerland training your dog is the standard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.