Homeowner Tries to Resolve Constant Barking With Neighbor, but Ends Up Taking the Issue to the HOA

A noisy neighbor can turn even your dream home into a frustrating place to live.

That’s the situation one homeowner found themselves in just a few weeks after moving into a new condo.

The walls were already thin enough to hear everyday sounds from next door, but the real problem came from two dogs that barked for hours at a time almost every day.

Unfortunately, after trying to address the issue directly with the neighbor and seeing little change, the situation only grew more tense.

Now the homeowner is considering taking the fight to the HOA.

Read on to learn the full story.

Neighbors two poodles bark several hours every single day. I bought a condo about two months ago. Everything was going great until three weeks in, when I started hearing dogs barking for hours at a time. The problem is that my new place is really quiet. Mix that with walls that are really thin (I can hear almost everything my neighbor does: when she gets home, when her garage opens, her dogs barking), and it becomes a problem. Her dogs barking for hours consistently for months is driving me insane.

She seems to be aware of how they act.

I have started keeping a log for a formal complaint to the HOA. I have tried talking to this woman. That was about two months ago, and the very first thing she said when she met me was, “Hope my dogs aren’t being too loud.” She pieced together that I work from home, so I’m here all day, every day, having to listen to these dogs. She said she was working on it, but then she started giving me problems about my cat being outside once and made comments about my music (which I play once a week, if that). So we are now at war and haven’t talked in over a month.

Now, he’s wondering how often to submit the complaint.

I’m already keeping a log and getting ready to file a complaint with my HOA. But this is a daily problem. I’m wondering if I should submit the complaint every single month once I have a daily log of the dog barking for hours. I’m also wondering if there’s anything that can help me in this situation because I consider this hostile at this point. This lady and I actively avoid each other, and our animals hate each other. But my cat isn’t the one barking or meowing 24/7 at anything that happens outside. I have heard other neighbors talking to her about how this is a situation that needs to be solved, so I know I’m not the only one complaining.

Yikes! Living next to dogs like that can make life a little difficult.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do in his situation.

This person sounds like a responsible pet owner.

According to this comment, he can report it to the cops and animal control as well.

That’s a great suggestion.

This person just suggests filing the complaint and keeping at it.

Let’s be real. This homeowner was a lot more patient than some people would’ve been.

After all, he did try talking to her first, and even she seemed to know the barking had become a problem.

However, months have passed, and the dogs still bark for hours at a time, and the situation hasn’t improved.

At some point, keeping a log and filing a complaint stops looking petty and starts looking like the only option left.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.