Neighbor Tried To Report Them For An “Illegal Shed,” But A Little Investigation Proved He Was The One Breaking The Rules

Petty actions can sometimes backfire in the most expensive ways.

This woman was living peacefully with her mom when a new neighbor tried to cause some trouble.

The neighbor reported her mom for having an “illegal shed.”

So she did a little digging and found out it was the neighbor who was in violation.

Read the story below to find out how the tables were instantly turned.

Neighbor tried to get my mom fined over our shed. So I got his $40K pool filled in. I live with my mom. She’s quiet, keeps to herself, and never bothers anyone. A few months ago, our new neighbor decided to report her to the city for having an “illegal shed” in the backyard. It was total crap! The shed’s been there for years and has full permits.

This woman did a little digging.

An inspector came out, checked everything, and left without saying a word. But the neighbor? Smug. Proud. He thought he’d scared us. So I did a little digging. Turns out his brand-new pool was way too close to the property line and illegally built over a utility easement.

She reported their neighbor, and they lost.

I reported him with attached photos, and quoted city codes. Two weeks later, the city ordered him to either move it (impossible) or fill it in. He lost the whole thing. $40,000 down the drain. Literally.

Her mom sleeps better now.

Now, he gets to look at our completely legal shed every day… While standing over a pile of dirt where his pool used to be. Mom sleeps great now.

What a satisfying ending! Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Mess with the wrong person, and you might end up digging your own hole.

