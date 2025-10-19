Her Sister Is Letting Her Teenage Niece Drive Alone Even Though She Only Has A Permit, So She Confronted Her Sister About It

Learning to drive can take a while.

AITA for speaking up to my sister about her parenting? I know mostly not to speak up about parenting. If they want their kids not to believe in Santa, or they have some weird eating habits, I understand, it’s not my kid. My only situation is that my sister and her husband. They are allowing my 16-year-old niece to drive around like she has a full license. I was around her all the time as a little baby, and she grew up with my daughter.

She is only on her permit and at that, barely starting. One day, she even picked up her younger sister from my house! No adult! Maybe I just let her learn the hard way and not say anything, but I did. She got upset of what I said.

I don’t understand it they both own their home, they have stable jobs, and my sister she is a teacher. I just would think better judgement would come from that. My daughter is way older than my niece, but we still managed to do the permit driving the proper way, so not putting herself or anyone else in danger.

I just don’t understand it and I’m not apologizing to her for saying something about it. I was helping out with her younger daughter, but I told her I can no longer do it and I can’t be associated. I can’t bear to see this continue and see my niece being put in a situation where she gets her permit license away. AITA?

