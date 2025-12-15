December 15, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Traveler Shipped Her Luggage To A Hotel To Avoid Carrying Heavy Baggage, But Hotel Employees Didn’t Accept The Delivery And Sent It Back

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never thought about shipping my luggage directly to a hotel before…

And maybe I shouldn’t even consider it after watching this viral TikTok video.

A woman named Megs showed TikTok viewers what happened when she tried to send her bags to a hotel and things didn’t go as planned.

In the video, Megs asked a worker about two packages that she had mailed to the hotel.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you think you’re being smart by shipping your clothes to a hotel so you don’t have to carry a giant suitcase.”

But the worker had some bad news…

They told Megs that they had to send the packages back because she wasn’t listed as a hotel guest.

Megs said she’d previously arranged the packages to be delivered to the hotel, and the worker told her, “I guess they would have been returned to the center.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

why is standing up for yourself so terrifying like I was shaking

In a follow-up video, a UPS worker told Megs that her packages would be delivered on a specific date, but they weren’t sure of the location of her packages at that moment…

Hmmmm…

Replying to @Lindsey update

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

What a frustrating situation!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

