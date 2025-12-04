College Student Considers Telling Her Roommate To Clean Up After Trash, Mold, And Ants Take Over The Dorm Room, But She’s Afraid It’ll Cause A Bigger Problem

Living with a roommate is one thing, but living with their trash, mold, and ants is another story.

So, what would you do if your college roommate’s side of the dorm looked like a landfill, and it didn’t seem like they had any plans of cleaning it up? Would you confront them directly? Or would you just spend as little time there as possible?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for telling my bedroom roommate to clean her side Hi, I’m currently at college in the dorms and share a room with one other girl. It’s gotten to the point where I stay at my boyfriend’s now almost full-time because being in the room makes me feel physically itchy. This has been going on for weeks now, and it is progressively getting worse.

The room is a disaster.

Currently, there are three full bags of trash by the door to the room. There are also multiple empty or half-drunk cans/cups and bowls of food or milk on the shared desk that have now started growing mold and spilling over onto “my side,” and boxes/bags from delivery in various places on the floor that’s beginning to encroach on taking over over half of the floor space. And there are ants. I spent around, if not over, $100 on airtight containers, bait, and spray. It’s not just on the floor and desk, it is every inch of her half of the room, including on her bed, and she has the bigger half.

The bathroom is no better.

I came to shower once in the past 3-4 weeks instead of at my boyfriend’s. The shower drain no longer drains quickly, and water pools while you shower, likely because hair is collecting. Q-tips and pad wrappers are collecting in the bathroom, and the trash can I left with extra trash bags has clearly not been changed by the smell. The sink is covered in her hair, probably from her combing it. I’m messy myself, but my mess is contained to my side and only consists of papers and class work, some food I have in containers under my bed, and (clean) laundry I have on my bed that I haven’t folded yet, and a half-full trash can that’s under my bed.

Everyone has different opinions on how to handle it.

I’ve talked to my parents, and they say to just report it to housing. However, to do so, I have to prove I tried to resolve it between us before complaining. I’m at the point where I’m gonna clean it myself, but I don’t want to get in trouble for touching her stuff. I tried hinting at it by cleaning my side while she watched. My bff tells me I should just tell her upfront to clean up because it’s a health hazard. My boyfriend says I should leave it because I’m rarely here, but that’s because of the state right now. I’m only here when I need wifi or in between classes to make food. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like a disgusting place to be.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should handle this.

According to this reader, it’s part of living in a dorm.

For this person, she did nothing wrong.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s wrong for not doing anything.

This reader thinks she should be upfront and honest.

She should confront her roommate. They cannot go on living like this, so it’s time to set some boundaries.

