A Beagle Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Wasn’t Allowed In His Owner’s Bedroom

Beagles are a pretty funny breed of dogs.

They’re particular about how they like things and they can also be pretty moody.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how their beagle reacted when he wasn’t allowed in his owner’s bedroom.

The video shows the beagle laying in a dog bed right outside an open bedroom door.

The text overlay reads, “Our beagle isn’t allowed in the bedroom because of my husband’s allergies. Our beagle is well-trained and aware of this rule.”

The text continues, “But this morning, our beagle chose violence against my husband.”

The dog had one paw on the carpet inside the bedroom.

The pooch was definitely breakin’ the law!

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This dog is really pushing the limits…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!