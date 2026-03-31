March 31, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Beagle Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Wasn’t Allowed In His Owner’s Bedroom

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a bed

TikTok/@svenshoomans

Beagles are a pretty funny breed of dogs.

They’re particular about how they like things and they can also be pretty moody.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how their beagle reacted when he wasn’t allowed in his owner’s bedroom.

dog laying in a bed

TikTok/@svenshoomans

The video shows the beagle laying in a dog bed right outside an open bedroom door.

The text overlay reads, “Our beagle isn’t allowed in the bedroom because of my husband’s allergies. Our beagle is well-trained and aware of this rule.”

dog in a bed

TikTok/@svenshoomans

The text continues, “But this morning, our beagle chose violence against my husband.”

The dog had one paw on the carpet inside the bedroom.

The pooch was definitely breakin’ the law!

dog in a bed

TikTok/@svenshoomans

Here’s the video.

@svenshoomans

#beagle #fyp #beaglesoftiktok #funnyy #funn

♬ I get krazy – The real Huey Freeman✨

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.27.56 PM A Beagle Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Wasnt Allowed In His Owners Bedroom

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.28.12 PM A Beagle Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Wasnt Allowed In His Owners Bedroom

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.28.40 PM A Beagle Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Wasnt Allowed In His Owners Bedroom

This dog is really pushing the limits…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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