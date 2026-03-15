A College Student Who Has A Hard Time Waking Up For A Class Has An Alarm That Only Turns Off If She Gets Up And Takes A Photo Of Her Toilet

We all know people who simply can’t get out of bed in the morning and make it to class or work on time no matter how hard they try.

And if you happen to be one of those people, you might want to give this a shot!

A viral TikTok video showed viewers the unique solution a college student came up with in order to be able to drag herself out of bed to make it to her classes on time.

In the video, the woman laid in her bed and an alarm went off on a tablet on her nightstand.

She then got out of bed and walked to the bathroom.

In the bathroom, she took a picture of her toilet with her tablet.

The text on the tablet reads, “Analyzing toilet.”

The alarm then turned off.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: My roommate’s alarm makes her take a picture of the toilet every morning.”

The caption reads, “Bruh…at least she wakes up for class now.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, this is definitely an interesting way to wake up in the morning!

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