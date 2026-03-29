A College Student’s Roommate Asked Her To Go To Bed Earlier Every Night So She Can Sleep Well, But She Doesn’t Want Someone Else Dictating Her Schedule

If you’re in college, chances are pretty good that you’re a bit of a night owl.

And if that’s the case, you better be on the the same wavelength as your roommate if you live in a dorm room.

Because if you don’t, you’re probably gonna have some problems.

A college student wrote a story about why she’s having some issues with her roommate because of their conflicting schedules.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for keeping my roommate up at night? “My roommate (19F) and I (18F) moved into a dorm together in August 2025. We share a room. She and I keep very different schedules, as I have priority scheduling for my classes and normally am able to avoid 8 am classes. I try to be very respectful of her sleep, so when I come back to the room late at night/take a long shower I try to make little to no noise and use no lights (not even my phone). She sleeps with her head very close to the door to the dorm, and this has been causing her to sleep poorly.

Her roommate made a request…

She’s started asking me to make sure I’m home by 11 every night, even when we’re hanging out with shared friends. She used to say this was due to her anxiety, and that she wasn’t able to sleep if I wasn’t there. Now she says the issue is the door opening and closing, and that the light wakes her up. She has been telling me in group/social settings that it is time for “us” to go to bed, and I’ve tried to gently fight back about it, telling her that she doesn’t dictate my schedule. This has been going on for a while and follows little to no pattern. I am a bit of a people pleaser, and so I normally fold to what she wants instead of saying anything about it. It was getting to point where I was feeling extremely guilty about hanging out with friends or washing my hair/brushing my teeth at night, so I said something about it to her. She expressed that she doesn’t want to make me suffer, but she just really wants to sleep. We had a conversation about what could help and I tried to implement some things. I’ve tried to be very giving and courteous for the last week, making sure to be respectful of what helps her sleep better.

This situation sounds tense.

I’ve been in bed every night by 12;30, making only one trip out of the room to change/shower/brush my teeth etc. I thought things were going well until tonight, when she asked if we could talk about it. We had a blowout argument after I recommended that she look into solutions to sleep better, because I didn’t seem to have anything to do with it. I recommended a sleep mask, she said that wouldn’t work. I recommended we switch beds for the rest of the semester, and she was vehemently against that idea. She didn’t really explain either of these, and told me the argument was over. I’m tired of forming my schedule around hers, I’m an adult. I also want to figure this out so she can do well in her classes and feel better. Are we at an impasse? AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user nailed it.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

It sounds like this living situation is about to reach its boiling point…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.