March 22, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Couple Discovered An Old Fireplace When They Knocked Down A Wall In Their House

by Matthew Gilligan

man working on a fireplace

TikTok/@twogays.onereno

Home renovation videos are all the rage on TikTok these days for a good reason…

They’re so much fun!

In this viral video, two men who own a house showed viewers the cool discovery they made while doing some work on their home.

man working on a fireplace

TikTok/@twogays.onereno

The men tore apart part of the kitchen in their house and, behind all the bricks was an old fireplace!

And now they had a new project to work on!

man working on a fireplace

TikTok/@twogays.onereno

The men got busy and restored and repainted the vintage fireplace.

The video’s caption reads, “We knocked through our kitchen wall and found a hidden fireplace. Now it’s the heart of our home again.”

man working on a fireplace

TikTok/@twogays.onereno

Here’s the video.

@twogays.onereno

We knocked through our kitchen wall and found a hidden fireplace 👀🔥 Now it’s the heart of our home again 🏡 #homerenovation #fireplacemakeover #beforeandafter #thenandnow #renovation

♬ suara asli – PERSEWAAN MOBIL JOGJA 24JAM – PERSEWAAN MOBIL JOGJA 24JAM

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.13.04 PM A Couple Discovered An Old Fireplace When They Knocked Down A Wall In Their House

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.13.08 PM A Couple Discovered An Old Fireplace When They Knocked Down A Wall In Their House

What a cool discovery!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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