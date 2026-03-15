March 15, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Got Freaked Out During A Jump-Scare Scene In A Movie

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a bed

TikTok/@arc00815

It’s always a treat to observe dogs who legitimately like to watch TV.

Their reactions are priceless and it proves that our furry friends are actually pretty darn smart!

A viral TikTok video featured a dog who got quite a scare while watching a movie with its owner.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@arc00815

The video showed the dog watching movie while sitting on a bed.

And this pooch was paying close attention…

dog on a bed

TikTok/@arc00815

Suddenly, a person came flying at the screen and the dog jumped back because they got scared!

The video’s caption reads, “When your dog is invested in what the screaming is on the movie, but gets jump scared. LOL.”

dog on a bed

TikTok/@arc00815

Check out the video.

@arc00815

when your dog is invested in what the screaming is on the movie, but gets jumpscared lol #dogs #labrador #jumpscared

♬ original sound – ARC00815

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.10.19 PM A Dog Got Freaked Out During A Jump Scare Scene In A Movie

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.10.32 PM A Dog Got Freaked Out During A Jump Scare Scene In A Movie

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.10.47 PM A Dog Got Freaked Out During A Jump Scare Scene In A Movie

This pooch probably won’t be watching any scary movies anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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