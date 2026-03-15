A Dog Got Freaked Out During A Jump-Scare Scene In A Movie

It’s always a treat to observe dogs who legitimately like to watch TV.

Their reactions are priceless and it proves that our furry friends are actually pretty darn smart!

A viral TikTok video featured a dog who got quite a scare while watching a movie with its owner.

The video showed the dog watching movie while sitting on a bed.

And this pooch was paying close attention…

Suddenly, a person came flying at the screen and the dog jumped back because they got scared!

The video’s caption reads, “When your dog is invested in what the screaming is on the movie, but gets jump scared. LOL.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This pooch probably won’t be watching any scary movies anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.