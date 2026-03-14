A Dog Sang Along When He Heard Opera Music

Move over Pavarotti, you’ve got some competition!

A TikTokker showed how his dog named Meko likes to sing along with opera music and it’s pretty clear why this pooch became a viral hit!

Meko sat by his owner as he listened to opera music.

Prompted by the notes, Meko howled along with the singing.

The pooch’s owner laughed and clapped for his performance.

The video’s caption reads, “Warning: This may cause an instant dopamine release.”

Check out the video.

Check out another video of Meko singing along with some music.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

This dog might have a future on the big stage as a singer!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.