March 14, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Sang Along When He Heard Opera Music

by Matthew Gilligan

dog singing along with music

TikTok/@therealpaworotti

Move over Pavarotti, you’ve got some competition!

A TikTokker showed how his dog named Meko likes to sing along with opera music and it’s pretty clear why this pooch became a viral hit!

dog with its owner

TikTok/@therealpaworotti

Meko sat by his owner as he listened to opera music.

Prompted by the notes, Meko howled along with the singing.

dog singing along with music

TikTok/@therealpaworotti

The pooch’s owner laughed and clapped for his performance.

The video’s caption reads, “Warning: This may cause an instant dopamine release.”

dog singing along with music

TikTok/@therealpaworotti

Check out the video.

@therealpaworotti

Warning: This may cause an instant dopamine release. 🐺🎤 #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #singingdog #alaskanmalamute #fyp

♬ original sound – Meko the Malamute 🐺

Check out another video of Meko singing along with some music.

@therealpaworotti

Head tilts tooooo much 🤣👌 #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #alaskanmalamute #fyp

♬ original sound – Meko the Malamute 🐺

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.18.51 AM A Dog Sang Along When He Heard Opera Music

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.19.04 AM A Dog Sang Along When He Heard Opera Music

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.19.15 AM A Dog Sang Along When He Heard Opera Music

This dog might have a future on the big stage as a singer!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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