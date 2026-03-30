March 30, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Dog Whose Owner Passed Away Sometimes Still Waits For Her To Come Back

by Matthew Gilligan

dog sitting on a sidewalk

TikTok/@ellandjakey

Folks, the video you’re about to see will probably bring a tear to your eye…but read all the way until the end of the article, and you’ll walk away with a smile on your face.

A man named Ell posted a video of a dog named Jakey with a text overlay that reads, “He’s waiting, but she’ll never arrive.”

dog sitting on a sidewalk

TikTok/@ellandjakey

In the video’s caption, Ell explained, “Jakey’s previous elderly owner passed away and he was taken to the shelter after 12 years of life with her. His whole world was changed and it’s taken him over 6 months with me to finally calm down and relax into his new home.”

dog sitting on a sidewalk

TikTok/@ellandjakey

Ell added, “I have discovered the dog beneath the anxiety and worry that was his daily life since she passed. I love him so much and think about what he got up to before me. What did he look like as a puppy? I wish I could see.”

dog sitting on a sidewalk

TikTok/@ellandjakey

Check out the video.

@ellandjakey

Jakeys previous elderly owner passed away and he was taken to the shelter after 12 years of life with her. His whole world was changed and it’s taken him over 6 months with me to finally calm down and relax into his new home. I have discovered the dog beneath the anxiety and worry that was his daily life since she passed. I love him so much and think about what he got up to before me. What did he look like as a puppy? I wish I could see. #dog #sad #borderterrier #shelterdog #rehome

♬ New Home – Slowed – Austin Farwell

But there’s also good news!

Check out this video of how Jakey is enjoying his new home.

@ellandjakey

Would you believe he is 13 #olddog #borderterrier #bark

♬ Spirit In The Sky – Deluxe Edition – Norman Greenbaum

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.56.13 AM A Dog Whose Owner Passed Away Sometimes Still Waits For Her To Come Back

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.56.24 AM A Dog Whose Owner Passed Away Sometimes Still Waits For Her To Come Back

And this person was moved by this.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.56.35 AM A Dog Whose Owner Passed Away Sometimes Still Waits For Her To Come Back

We’re glad that this pooch is now in good hands!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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