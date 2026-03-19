A Driver Made A Ridiculously Silly Mistake, But This Gas Station Attendant Helped Him Out Anyway

Gas station attendants meet every type of driver on life’s highway.

How would you handle an adamant customer you knew was in the wrong? One guy recently shared a time like this where he had to show an immense amount of patience. Here’s what went down.

Receipt at pump 6

I work part time at a gas station and this happened two years ago or so.

It was at 5:30 am.

Nobody is at their best then.

A guy comes in and asked for a receipt from pump 6.

I go on my computer and saw nobody pumped from that pump.

Not a fun mystery to have to solve that early.

He was pretty adamant that he did, and I tried to look again and still there was nothing.

He got angry, and so I told him I’ll walk out and see where you pumped from.

I asked what vehicle was his.

This guy is already more patient than most.

He pointed and said, “See? That’s pump 6!”

“Uh, sir that’s pump 9”.

“Oh”.

Maybe everyone got a good laugh out of it? The Reddit community most certainly did.

The comments all had a sardonic laugh.



One person shared a life hack.



Another posted a witty conjecture.



Someone shared their own wild story.



Though one person definitely had some sour grapes.



Some people make you wonder how they still have a license.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.