March 27, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Little Dog Got Buried In Snow When He Went Outside After A Big Storm

by Matthew Gilligan

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@melissaachan

It’s a big, scary world out there when you’re a little dog…

And sometimes, it can literally swallow you up!

A woman named Melissa took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she let her pooch outside after a winter storm in Toronto.

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@melissaachan

Melissa’s dog was stood by the door and wanted to go outside.

As soon as she opened the door, the pooch jumped into deep snow and vanished!

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@melissaachan

The dog was stunned and cried, then went back into the house covered in powdery snow.

The video’s caption reads, “Nearly lost my dog!”

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@melissaachan

Check out the video.

@melissaachan

nearly lost my dog! #winterstorm #toronto

♬ original sound – mel

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.51.03 AM A Little Dog Got Buried In Snow When He Went Outside After A Big Storm

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.51.11 AM A Little Dog Got Buried In Snow When He Went Outside After A Big Storm

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.51.29 AM A Little Dog Got Buried In Snow When He Went Outside After A Big Storm

That pooch disappeared right into the snow!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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