A Little Dog Got Buried In Snow When He Went Outside After A Big Storm

It’s a big, scary world out there when you’re a little dog…

And sometimes, it can literally swallow you up!

A woman named Melissa took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she let her pooch outside after a winter storm in Toronto.

Melissa’s dog was stood by the door and wanted to go outside.

As soon as she opened the door, the pooch jumped into deep snow and vanished!

The dog was stunned and cried, then went back into the house covered in powdery snow.

The video’s caption reads, “Nearly lost my dog!”

Check out the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

That pooch disappeared right into the snow!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁