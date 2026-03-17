A Man Does All The Laundry Because His Girlfriend Has ADHD, But She Accused Him Of Only Doing It When It Was Convenient For Him

Living with someone who suffers from ADHD can be pretty difficult for some folks.

And you have to find the right balance when you’re in a relationship with someone, no matter what you and they are both bringing to the table.

In today’s story, a man discussed why he’s having a problem with his girlfriend about his laundry habits.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

AITA for never doing the laundry when my girlfriend needs something washed? “Me (25M) and my girlfriend (26F) have been together for 3 years and have lived together for one year. We split the tasks around the house in such a way that I do all the laundry. I don’t mind doing laundry but she has ADHD and doesn’t like having to wait for the laundry to be done and then wait for it to dry and would often forget about it and leave it overnight so I do the laundry because I don’t mind waiting. This morning I mentioned to her that I’ll be doing the laundry later today because I have a shirt in the laundry basket I wanna wear tomorrow (the laundry basket is pretty full, I’m not washing just that one shirt).

Say what?

She said, in a passive aggressive voice, “isn’t it interesting how you always do the laundry when you need something washed but never when I need something washed?”. I was taken aback by this comment because I don’t remember her ever telling me that she needs something washed. I usually just do the laundry when the basket is full. I told her she never told me she needs something washed but if she did I would happily do the laundry to wash that specific item. She told me she shouldn’t have to tell me. I told her I know what clothes she has, and I know which clothes she wears a lot but I don’t keep a timetable to see what is in the laundry basket and when she plans to wear it.

He tried to tell her…again…

I also told her again that if she needs something washed she can always let me know but I don’t know what she needs washed because I don’t know what she plans to wear in the future. She said it’s unfair that she has to let me know but I can just do laundry whenever I want without having to tell anyone.

Oh, boy…

I told her she’s free to do her own laundry but she got mad and said that just because she’s a woman it doesn’t mean she should do everything around the house and stormed off to the bedroom. I didn’t say anything else to her because I wanted to give her some space but now it’s been several hours and she hasn’t come out of the bedroom. I don’t know if I did something wrong but if I did I want to know so I know I have to apologize.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader also said he’s NTA.

This couple has some serious talkin’ to do…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.