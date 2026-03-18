A Man Opened A Door For A Stranger At A Restaurant, But His Girlfriend Had Some Thoughts About It

If you’re in a relationship with someone who has a hard time controlling their jealousy, you’re gonna have a tough road ahead until you break up or they change their ways.

And I think you and I both know how that usually works out…

A man wrote a story and told readers about how his girlfriend reacted when he opened the door for another woman out in public.

Get all the details below.

AITA for opening the door for another woman while out for dinner with my partner? “Let’s call my partner Bree. Bree and I went out for dinner a few days ago, mildly fancy place, with those type of windows that go from the floor to the roof. We arrive at the place and go in. As we wait for our host to come and sit us at our table I see out of the corner of my eye that someone is approaching the door that’s right behind me.

Here you go!

I turn halfway and open the door while moving out of the way, the lady says thanks, I nod, and the lady enters and goes to the table where her party is at. Our host then comes and sits us at our table. Fast forward a few days and while on another subject she says “and don’t believe that I’m not mad about you opening the door for that lady still”.

Huh?

I paused, and asked why that was a problem. She didn’t like that. So now she’s arguing how there was no need for me to do that, while I’m arguing that I was just taught that you should always open the door for a lady and that it’s just a courtesy on my behalf since it costs me no effort and in this scenario move out of the way either way. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said they’re NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This guy’s girlfriend might want to work on her jealousy problem…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.