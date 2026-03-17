A Man Put Tajin Spice On A Meal That He Didn’t Like, And His Family Members Got Mad At Him

If you’re gonna add spices or seasoning to someone else’s cooking, it’s a good idea to be as discreet as possible…

Or else, people might get offended.

In today’s story, a man told readers how he spiced up food that a family member made and it didn’t go over well.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for having and using emergency spices at dinner? “I (28M) was raised by my parents to always smile and stomach it when I’m a guest in someone’s house and they serve food that I didn’t enjoy. I’ve carried this into adulthood because I think it’s just polite. If I really don’t like a meal I’m served, I’ll just eat a little bit of it and maybe grab food on the way home.

Jackpot!

But recently I was in a store and found little tiny bottles of the spice Tajin, which I love. They were 50 cents so I got like 12 of them and now when I have a bad meal I just wait for attention to be away from me and pop a dose of Tajin in and that masks whatever flavor I don’t like. Recently I was at a family gathering and my aunt served this weird concoction of chicken sausage, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce on plain white rice. It tasted both bland and weird. So when attention was away I dosed it with the Tajin.

He got caught red-handed…

But my food had bits in it and looked red so my family noticed and I had to come clean and explain. My aunt was very offended and asked if I just didn’t like her cooking. I said no. She has made great food. I just didn’t like this meal. She asked why I didn’t say anything and I told her I was raised to just smile and bear it when I had a meal I didn’t enjoy as a guest. The Tajin was just my way of helping me do that. This made her more upset and start an argument with my parents. So now the whole family is annoyed with me.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This individual said he’s to blame.

Another Reddit user agreed.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Well, at least he tried to be discreet about adding spices to the bad food…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.