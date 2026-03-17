A Man’s Roommate Won’t Stop Turning The Heat Way Up, So He Changed The App Password And Took Control Of The Thermostat

If you’re someone who is hyper-sensitive to temperature, this story is gonna strike a nerve.

Because we all know how annoying it can be to deal with someone when there’s a power struggle over a thermostat.

In this story, a man talked about how he and his roommate are battling it out over the temperature where they live.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for removing my roommate’s access to the thermostat after he kept turning my place into a sauna? “I (26 years old) live with my roommate (27 years old). We split the rent and have been for a while now. He’s completely nuts about being cozy, which to him means cranking the thermostat up to 78 or 80 and leaving it running all day.

This sounds awful…

I work from home and it’s like walking into a sauna – the meetings are grueling enough without feeling like I’m going to spontaneously combust. I asked him to please keep the temperature reasonable a bunch of times. He’d say okay, but as soon as i went to bed or left the room, he’d flip it back to “arctic to tropical climate”. Finally, I told him if he wants to live in a constant heatwave, he can take out his wallet and write the extra checks. But he just said I’m being controlling and that temperature just isn’t that big of a deal.

He’s done dealing with this nonsense.

So I decided to take matters into my own hands. I changed the app password on the thermostat and set it to keep the house at a reasonable 72 degrees during the day and 68 at night. He finds out, changes the password, and proceeds to call me a total psycho. “Acting like you’re the owner of the place” he says. It’s getting pretty ridiculous. Now he’s been telling all our friends that I’m being financially abusive because I won’t let him turn the heat up to broil with MY money. And our friends are really split on it – some just laugh along with us like its a hilarious joke, while others are actually starting to think he’s lost his mind.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user said they both kind of suck…

It sounds like this guy needs to find another place to live…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.