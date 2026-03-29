A Rescue Dog Who Used To Be Afraid To Go Into His House Is Now Living The Good Life With His Owner

In a world filled with chaos almost every single day, it’s nice to take a break and fill our brains with positive things…

And this video should do the trick!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how their rescue dog Simba has come a long way since they first adopted him.

The video’s caption reads, “The 6 month update you’ve all been waiting for. We’ve had lots of DMs asking how Simba is doing!”

The caption continues, “Apologies for the lack of posts it’s been a busy few months, thank you all so much for still checking in it means the world to us. Simba has continued to smash it at life in his forever home! You’ll be happy to know he’s FULLY an indoor dog now and is now super confident in his forever home.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “6 months ago, our rescue dog wouldn’t come inside.”

Simba was hesitant to go into the house and he spent all his time outside.

The text overlay then told viewers, “Then one day, everything changed.”

The TikTokker told viewers, “We finally got our confident boy.”

The video shows Simba inside the house, playing around, and laying in bed with his owner.

The text overlay then reads, “Truly an indoor dog now.”

We love it!

Check out the video.

@simbatotherescue the 6 month update you’ve all been waiting for 🐶🐾 we’ve had lots of DMs asking how Simba is doing! Apologies for the lack of posts it’s been a busy few months, thank you all so much for still checking in it means the world to us 🥹 Simba has continued to smash it at life in his forever home! You’ll be happy to know he’s FULLY an indoor dog now and is now super confident in his forever home ❤️ we just love his cheeky personality, this boy makes us belly laugh every single day 🥹 love you simby ❤️ #rescuedog #dogadoption #dogsoftiktok #rescuedogstory #adoptdontshop ♬ som original – 𝙇𝙚𝙤🎙𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠🎶🎵

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

All this adorable pooch needed was a chance!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.