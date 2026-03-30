A Runner Stole The Water A Man Tried To Hand To His Girlfriend When She Was Running A Marathon

What you’re about to see in the viral video below is nothing but THEFT.

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he tried to pass his girlfriend a bottle of water as she ran in half marathon.

The video showed people running a marathon on a street.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You try to pass your girlfriend water on her first half marathon.”

The man held out a water for her to grab as she ran by…

And some random guy grabbed it from his hand!

The video then showed his girlfriend’s point of view…

And then to her surprised face!

It was probably an honest mistake…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

That guy swooped in and stole that bottle of water like bird of prey!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.