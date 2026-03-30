March 30, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Runner Stole The Water A Man Tried To Hand To His Girlfriend When She Was Running A Marathon

by Matthew Gilligan

people running a marathon

TikTok/@queenandranx

What you’re about to see in the viral video below is nothing but THEFT.

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he tried to pass his girlfriend a bottle of water as she ran in half marathon.

people running a marathon

TikTok/@queenandranx

The video showed people running a marathon on a street.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You try to pass your girlfriend water on her first half marathon.”

The man held out a water for her to grab as she ran by…

And some random guy grabbed it from his hand!

people running a marathon

TikTok/@queenandranx

The video then showed his girlfriend’s point of view…

And then to her surprised face!

It was probably an honest mistake…

woman running a marathon

TikTok/@queenandranx

Take a look at the video.

@queenandranx

Part 2 : His POV 😂🤣 #halfmarathon #couplescomedy #fyp #relationshipgoals #Running @Queen & Ranx

♬ original sound – exserist

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.07.33 PM A Runner Stole The Water A Man Tried To Hand To His Girlfriend When She Was Running A Marathon

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.07.58 PM A Runner Stole The Water A Man Tried To Hand To His Girlfriend When She Was Running A Marathon

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.08.32 PM A Runner Stole The Water A Man Tried To Hand To His Girlfriend When She Was Running A Marathon

That guy swooped in and stole that bottle of water like bird of prey!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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