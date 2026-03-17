A Shopper Used A Tool At Home Depot To Fix Something And Then Put It Back On A Shelf
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, I’m gonna go ahead and leave it up to you to decide if what the guy in this viral TikTok video did was ethical or not.
His name is Chui and he showed viewers what he did in a Home Depot store that got a lot of folks talking.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Me coming to Home Depot to quickly use a niche tool, put it back, and not purchase it.”
Chui used a tool he took off the shelf to fix something.
And then Chui put the tool back on the shelf.
He wrote in the video’s caption, “And I will do it again.”
Check out the video.
@chuistyled
And I will do it again
And here’s how viewers reacted.
This person weighed in.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker offered some advice.
This guy was up to some shady business.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
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