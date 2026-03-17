March 17, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Shopper Used A Tool At Home Depot To Fix Something And Then Put It Back On A Shelf

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a home depot

TikTok/@chuistyled

Folks, I’m gonna go ahead and leave it up to you to decide if what the guy in this viral TikTok video did was ethical or not.

His name is Chui and he showed viewers what he did in a Home Depot store that got a lot of folks talking.

man in a home depot

TikTok/@chuistyled

The video’s text overlay reads, “Me coming to Home Depot to quickly use a niche tool, put it back, and not purchase it.”

Chui used a tool he took off the shelf to fix something.

man in a home depot

TikTok/@chuistyled

And then Chui put the tool back on the shelf.

He wrote in the video’s caption, “And I will do it again.”

man in a home depot

TikTok/@chuistyled

Check out the video.

@chuistyled

And I will do it again

♬ Kitchen Table Thoughts – Jazz & Co.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.24.17 AM A Shopper Used A Tool At Home Depot To Fix Something And Then Put It Back On A Shelf

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.24.27 AM A Shopper Used A Tool At Home Depot To Fix Something And Then Put It Back On A Shelf

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.24.43 AM A Shopper Used A Tool At Home Depot To Fix Something And Then Put It Back On A Shelf

This guy was up to some shady business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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