March 27, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Woman Had To Return To A Store After She Forgot That She’d Left Her Dog There

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a parking lot

TikTok/@mellax24

If you’re taking care of a baby, some things are gonna slip your mind from time to time…

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Melanie and she showed TikTok viewers what happened when she had a brain lapse after going shopping with her baby.

baby in a carriage

TikTok/@mellax24

Melanie pushed a stroller with her baby on a sidewalk.

She said, “I just went all the way home and realized I’ve left my dog tied up at the shop.”

person walking through a parking lot

TikTok/@mellax24

Melanie walked toward her dog, who was waiting patiently for her to return.

She told her pooch, “Oh my god Anna, I’m so sorry.”

dog in a parking lot

TikTok/@mellax24

Check out the video.

@mellax24

Forgot I took my dog to the shop. 🤣😅 Oops, sorry, Anna. 😘 #woops #dog #shop #annadog $hop #anna

♬ original sound – fruits 🍓🍉🍏🍌

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.21.41 AM A Woman Had To Return To A Store After She Forgot That Shed Left Her Dog There

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.21.53 AM A Woman Had To Return To A Store After She Forgot That Shed Left Her Dog There

And this individual couldn’t believe it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.22.06 AM A Woman Had To Return To A Store After She Forgot That Shed Left Her Dog There

She was waiting patiently like a good girl!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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