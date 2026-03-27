A Woman Had To Return To A Store After She Forgot That She’d Left Her Dog There

If you’re taking care of a baby, some things are gonna slip your mind from time to time…

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Melanie and she showed TikTok viewers what happened when she had a brain lapse after going shopping with her baby.

Melanie pushed a stroller with her baby on a sidewalk.

She said, “I just went all the way home and realized I’ve left my dog tied up at the shop.”

Melanie walked toward her dog, who was waiting patiently for her to return.

She told her pooch, “Oh my god Anna, I’m so sorry.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

And this individual couldn’t believe it.

She was waiting patiently like a good girl!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.