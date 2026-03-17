A Woman’s Boyfriend Gave Her Food He Knew She Was Allergic To, And She Dumped Him

Some folks are more into practical jokes and gag gifts than others.

Okay, fair enough…

But when a person gives their partner a present that could potentially harm them, that’s just plain stupidity.

In today’s story, a woman told readers about how she reacted when her boyfriend thought he was being funny and he definitely wasn’t.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend over a Reese’s? “Me and my boyfriend had been dating for one year now. Our anniversary was last week. We were just supposed go have dinner which we did and it was nice. After we were going back to his apartment and he said that he had a gift for me. When we got there I was immediately shocked to see a little basket with some cute little gifts along with a pandora ring. In the front of the basket was a king size Reese’s peanut butter cup.

What the hell?!?!

I am SUPER allergic to peanuts and he knew that. I asked him why he would get me them if he knew how allergic I am to peanuts and he said it’s just a gag gift. I got pretty upset and left shortly after.

She’s still pretty upset about this.

After talking with him he said he didn’t see anything wrong with giving that to me and I should learn to not be so sensitive. I told him that I don’t want to see him anymore. Did I overreact was it really just a little joke? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader asked a question.

Well, this guy’s joke definitely didn’t go as planned…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.